Former Texas A&M Aggies 4-Star Enters Transfer Portal
A former Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher is back in the transfer portal as he looks for his fourth school in four years.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas State Bobcats edge Tunmise Adeleye has entered the portal. He played the 2022 season with Texas A&M before transferring to Michigan State and then Texas State.
Originally a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Tompkins (Katy, Texas), Adeleye received offers from programs like Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and many more. However, he committed to the Aggies in Dec. 2020.
Adeleye redshirted his first year at Texas A&M in 2021 before playing in three games (two starts) in 2022, totaling six total tackles on 64 defensive snaps.
He then transferred to Michigan State for the 2023 season. He took an official visit to the Miami Hurricanes but ultimately chose the Spartans. With MSU, he played in six contests while tallying nine tackles (two for loss), one sack and a forced fumble on 157 defensive snaps.
This past season with the Bobcats, he finished with six total tackles (three solo) and a career-high two sacks in five games.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said on Adeleye's recruiting scouting report that he had some "long-term" draft potential. However, given his constant movement in the portal and limited collegiate production, it appears that Adeleye won't be an NFL prospect barring a major breakout at his next stop.
"Lacks ideal maximum live reps given no senior season action," Brooks wrote in 2020. "Position- and scheme-versatile defensive lineman who could fit multiple roles and fronts. Legitimate high-major recruit with long-term potential to reach earlier rounds of NFL Draft."
