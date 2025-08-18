Shemar Stewart Given Hilarious Rookie Task with Cincinnati Bengals
After finally ending a long-standing contract dispute surrounding his rookie deal, Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart is getting to work with the Cincinnati Bengals, making a good impression as to why he was the team's first round pick in the 2025 draft.
Yes, there was that tiny little scuffle in Bengals practice last week after Stewart was a little more rough with quarterback Joe Burrow than the Cincy offensive line would have liked to see, and his contract dispute may have had some people scoffing at him, but other than that, he's showing why he belongs at football's highest level.
But at the end of the day, Stewart is still a rookie, which comes along with some duties that Adam Sandler also fulfilled as Bobby Boucher in his 1997 football comedy classic The Waterboy.
Stewart Responsible For Keeping All-Pro's Water Full At All Times
Stewart may be good on the field, but ESPN's Ben Baby described his rookie obligations best.
"Despite all the praise from so many teammates so far, there are still reminders that Stewart is a rookie," Baby wrote. "One of them is a loading a dolly full of Mountain Valley Spring Water. After practice, multiple cases of the spring water bottled in green bottles are waiting for Stewart to take into the locker room. He's responsible for keeping veteran Trey Hendrickson's personal supply fully stocked."
Hendrickson, the NFL's reigning sacks leader, is also in the midst of a contract dispute with the Bengals, awaiting a long-term extension, and it could result in Hendrickson being traded out of Cincinnati if a deal can't be reached before the beginning of the season, which is just over two weeks away.
Hendrickson has recorded 35 sacks in just his past two NFL seasons.
Aside from his waterboy responsibilities, Stewart has received praise from his teammates in the short amount of time he's had to work with the team, including McKinnley Jackson, Stewart's former teammate in College Station, who highlighted Stewart's maturity and professionalism, even as a rookie.
"He's never been a problem in the locker room," Jackson said. "I've known this guy since he was 18 years old. To now see him as a grown man and handle himself as a professional, I'm more than proud of him."
With Stewart now fully involved with the team, the Bengals will now continue to negotiate with Hendrickson before they travel across Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.