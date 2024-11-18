Could Conner Weigman's Texas A&M Aggies Career Be Coming To An End?
Less than three months ago, Conner Weigman was considered the future of the quarterback position for the Texas A&M Aggies.
However, that no longer appears to be the case.
With just two games remaining in the regular season, and only five starts under his bet, Weigman has seemingly been permanently relegated to the backup QB role behind Marcel Reed.
Reed had replaced Weigman due to injury earlier this season and performed admirably. But after Weigman struggled mightily on the big stage vs. LSU, he was outright benched in favor of Reed, who went on to lead the Aggies to a resounding comeback win.
Even before the LSU game, however, Weigman's inconsistencies have been noticable.
Against Notre Dame in the Aggies season-opening loss, he completed just 12 of 30 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions. Then, after a stellar outing against Missouri, he then took another step back vs. Mississippi State, throwing two more interceptions.
Then against LSU, the wheels fell off yet again, as Weigman completed just 6 of his 18 passes for 64 yards before being pulled.
And now, after Reed has lit up the stat book as the new starter, it seems that Weigman's path forward in the program is murky at best.
Especially in today's day and age of college football, where players change teams as often as they please.
Is there a path that sees Weigman regain control of the starting job? Certainly. After all, Weigman is no slouch, and from a physical standpoint, is one of the most talented passers in college football.
However, that would likely involve things that are completely out of his control, such as an injury or poor play from Reed in a critical matchup. Either way, after losing his job once already, the odds of him regaining control of the starting position are less than ideal.
So unfortunately for Weigman, that will likely only leave two options. Either stay in College Station and finish his career as a backup, or enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On the bright side, the NCAA Transfer Portal offers a fresh start for any player in the country.
Just this season alone, transfers like Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel, Will Howard, Kyle McCord, Taylen Green, Diego Pavia, Riley Leonard, and Maalik Murphy have all gone on to great success at new destinations after entering the portal this past offseason. In fact, Howard, Ward, Leonard and Gabriel all have their teams in position for a playoff berth with just two weeks to go in the regular season.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers is another example, transferring from Ohio State and leading the Longhorns for the last three seasons to great success. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and Indiana's Kurtis Rourke are also great examples of transfers who have their team in playoff position.
In other words, should Weigman elect to enter the portal, it would be far from the last we hear from the former five-star talent.
There will be plenty of QB opportunities in the upcoming offseason, with the majority of the names we just mentioned, as well as Georgia's Carson Beck, USC's Miller Moss, Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, all likely NFL bound.
Any one of those places could conceivably be a better fit scheme-wise for Weigman, and he would be a more than suitable replacement.
Of course, Weigman has yet to make any kind of decision in that regard, and he will have plenty of time to consider his options.
For now, he remains focused on being ready for his name to be called if its needed, as they Aggies head to Auburn to take on the Tigers on Saturday.
