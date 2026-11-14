Tennessee Travel Plans Back on Track Ahead of Texas A&M Game

Tennessee’s trip to College Station encountered an unexpected complication Friday afternoon, but the Volunteers should still arrive in time for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

A nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration prevented Tennessee from departing Knoxville as scheduled, raising questions about whether the Volunteers would make it to Texas before Saturday’s 2 p.m. CT kickoff.

Fortunately, those concerns appear to have been resolved.

According to On3’s Chris Low, Tennessee plans to return to McGhee Tyson Airport on Friday night and fly to College Station after the FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop. The Volunteers had been preparing for the possibility of traveling Saturday morning, which would have left less time between their arrival and kickoff.

Instead, the original schedule remains intact.

FAA Ground Stop Disrupts College Football Travel

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee was hardly the only program dealing with Friday’s unexpected travel problems.

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop following a communications issue affecting air traffic control centers, leaving flights across the country unable to depart. Several college football teams were caught in the disruption, including Texas, Ole Miss and Baylor, all of which were preparing for road games Saturday.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee was originally scheduled to leave Knoxville earlier this afternoon, but the Volunteers were unable to take off. The team eventually returned to campus while officials worked to determine when flights could resume.

Some programs began considering alternative transportation, while others faced the possibility of waiting until Saturday to travel. The SEC also monitored the situation as questions emerged about whether the disruption could affect scheduled kickoff times.

Luckily, Texas A&M and Tennessee don't have to deal with that problem, although the interrupted travel plans were not ideal. It'll be interesting to see how both teams, particularly the Volunteers, handle the disruption.

Texas A&M Kickoff Remains Unchanged

The good news for both programs is that Saturday’s game remains scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Texas A&M will host No. 8 Tennessee in its annual Operation Blackout game, with the Aggies hoping to end a difficult stretch against one of the SEC’s top teams.

Tennessee, meanwhile, enters the matchup with momentum following last weekend’s victory over Kentucky.

The Volunteers will have less time than originally planned to settle into College Station, although that is a relatively minor inconvenience compared with the possibility of traveling on game day.

For a few hours Friday, a nationwide aviation problem threatened to interfere with one of Saturday’s biggest SEC matchups. With Tennessee now preparing to depart Knoxville, the Aggies and Volunteers appear headed toward their regularly scheduled meeting at Kyle Field.

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