Texas A&M vs Tennessee: Everything You Need To Know About the Aggies Next Opponent

Operation Blackout is the weekend at Kyle Field.

That means the entire stadium will be painted black, with Texas A&M wearing black uniforms and black helmets with the white Aggies script.

Tennessee has no idea what it is walking into. This could be one of their hardest environments all season, thanks to the 12th Man, which makes it one of the most hostile in college football.

The Volunteers have never won at Kyle Field, and this will be the second time since the Aggies joined the SEC that the two schools have met in College Station. Last time they visited, it was a double-overtime game in which the Aggies defeated the Volunteers 45-38.

Can A&M break its losing streak and find its first ranked win of the season, or will the Volunteers continue their 2026-27 campaign with high hopes of getting back to the College Football Playoff? Everyone finds out Saturday.

Week 6 Guide

Heading into the second weekend of November, head coach Mike Elko takes on head coach Josh Heupel. This is Heupel’s sixth season with the program and Elko's third. Right now, the Volunteers are in the same position A&M was in last season, with a shot at the College Football Playoff.

A&M is not in that position this season with a 4-5 record, while Tennessee is sitting at 7-2 and hoping to win out for a ticket in. For Tennessee to survive this road game, it will boil down to whether the offense can generate enough pressure on A&M's defense. That is the main matchup in this contest.

As it stands, the Volunteers have one of the best defenses in the SEC but not an offense. They made a quarterback change and are likely going to ride with George MacIntyre the rest of the way to see if that is the formula to pile up enough wins.

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The numbers point to Tennessee's offense needing enough explosive plays from both the run and the pass. They are No. 6 in scoring offense in the SEC, averaging 32.44 points per game through nine games.

On defense, they are very solid at shutting down opponents, ranking No. 2 in scoring defense with 15.11 points allowed per game. Their rushing defense is slightly worse than their pass defense, based on the statistics. The Volunteers allow 124.33 yards per game, eighth in the conference, while their pass defense ranks No. 2, giving up only 172.11 yards per game.

A handful of their best defensive players include defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam, linebacker Arion Carter, and defensive backs Ty Redmond and TJ Metcalf.

Weathersby leads the team in sacks, while Carter ties for the most solo tackles. Gilliam has the second most sack yards, and Redmond has the most passes defended. Another player to monitor is defensive back Dejuan Lane, who has the most interceptions with four.

Diving deeper into what the offense offers, MacIntyre has completed 78 of his 111 passes this season and is averaging 7.3 yards per pass. He has two passing touchdowns and three interceptions. His longest pass of the season went for 68 yards, and he hopes to get his weapons in the running back and wide receiver room going.

One of the Volunteers' favorite weapons is running back Deshaun Bishop, who has 195 carries for over 1,000 yards already this year. He’s scored 13 touchdowns and will be looking for more this weekend. Another star who will see a share of touches includes Faizon Brandon.

Among the route runners who have been highly effective this season are Mike Matthews and Brandon Staley, who lead the league in receptions. Matthews has 37 catches for 566 yards while Staley has 36 receptions for 309 yards. The duo has combined for six touchdowns and is great at finding separation, locating the football, and using their hands to their advantage.

Tennessee’s offense is No. 1 in rushing, No. 6 in the SEC in scoring, No. 9 in total offense, and No. 16 in passing, so it’s something to watch as the game develops.

As for their kicking game, they rank No. 3 in field goals, making 92.86 percent of their attempts, and Cooper Ranvier has a season-long 49-yard field goal that came on the road against Arkansas.

Kickoff between the two programs is set for 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

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