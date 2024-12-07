All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies DL Albert Regis Given SEC Honor For Community Service

Regis was named to the 2024 SEC Community Service Team, along with 15 other SEC players.

Aaron Raley

Nov 23, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) reacts after making a tackle against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Coming the same day that Mike Evans was named as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, another Aggie is being highlighted for his impact off the gridiron: current A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis.

Regis was named as Texas A&M's representation on the SEC Community Service Team for his service as a humanitarian.

Off the field, Regis has helped hand out gift bags to pediatric cancer patients at the M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. He has also given over 40 hours of his time to Twin City Mission in Bryan, a non-profit organization that focuses on meeting the needs of families and individuals in the Brazos Valley using four different programs, including homeless and housing services, domestic violence services, youth and family services, and donation and resale services.

Regis has also visited numerous elementary schools around the Brazos Valley and spoke on the importance of education and the impact that it has on an individual's life.

On the field, the La Porte native started in all 12 games for the Aggies and tallied 26 total tackles on the year, with three of them going for a loss of yardage, part of the 78 as a team that the Aggies have put together. He's also racked on a half a sack and five pass deflections.

Luckily for Mike Elko and Jay Bateman, Regis is only a junior, with one more year for him to wreak havoc in the SEC on his way to the National Football League.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

