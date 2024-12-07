Texas A&M Aggies DL Albert Regis Given SEC Honor For Community Service
Coming the same day that Mike Evans was named as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, another Aggie is being highlighted for his impact off the gridiron: current A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis.
Regis was named as Texas A&M's representation on the SEC Community Service Team for his service as a humanitarian.
Off the field, Regis has helped hand out gift bags to pediatric cancer patients at the M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. He has also given over 40 hours of his time to Twin City Mission in Bryan, a non-profit organization that focuses on meeting the needs of families and individuals in the Brazos Valley using four different programs, including homeless and housing services, domestic violence services, youth and family services, and donation and resale services.
Regis has also visited numerous elementary schools around the Brazos Valley and spoke on the importance of education and the impact that it has on an individual's life.
On the field, the La Porte native started in all 12 games for the Aggies and tallied 26 total tackles on the year, with three of them going for a loss of yardage, part of the 78 as a team that the Aggies have put together. He's also racked on a half a sack and five pass deflections.
Luckily for Mike Elko and Jay Bateman, Regis is only a junior, with one more year for him to wreak havoc in the SEC on his way to the National Football League.
