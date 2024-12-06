Texas A&M Aggies Defender Entering Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies are losing another player to the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M edge rusher Enai White will be entering the portal after three seasons in College Station. He will have three years of eligibility left.
Originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, White was the No. 4 EDGE and No. 2 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania in 2022, per 247Sports' rankings. He received offers from programs like Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan, LSU and many more. However, he signed with the Aggies in Dec. 2021.
As a freshman in 2022, White played in seven games while posting eight total tackles (two for loss) and a pass breakup along with registering his first-career sack in an SEC loss to the Florida Gators. He tallied five total tackles and a sack in five appearances the next year in 2023 but suffered a season-ending injury before the Aggies hosted South Carolina for a 30-17 win.
White is now the ninth Aggie to enter the portal less than a week after the regular season concluded. He joins defensive linemen Malick Sylla, Samu Taumanupepe and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi, tight end Jaden Platt, receiver Cyrus Allen and quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson.
The Aggies just signed a talented 2025 recruiting class. Combine this with the departure of multiple players and counting, and it's clear that the team could look much different in the second season under head coach Mike Elko next year.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Named Finalist For Prestigious NFL Honor
5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman
New Contender Emerging for Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman?
'Well-Balanced Class!' Texas A&M HC Mike Elko Gives Thoughts On 2025 Recruits
Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Reacts to Conner Weigman Entering Transfer Portal