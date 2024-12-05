Texas A&M Loses Pair of Defensive Linemen to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have been hit significantly by NCAA Transfer Portal losses in recent days.
And on Thursday, that trend continued, with defensive lineman Malick Sylla choosing to leave the program, Per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Freshman defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe also announced his intentions to enter the portal as well via his personal X account.
A three-star recruit from the 2023 Aggies class, Taumanupepe was the first of the pair to make his intentions to enter the portal known. Taumanupepe saw action in one game in 2023 vs. New Mexico State before redshirting and played in two games this season vs. McNeese and New Mexico State. He finished his career with six tackles.
By far the bigger loss of the two, Sylla leaves College Station after playing in 33 games over the last three seasons, including all 13 games last season. Sylla played in eight games this season, making six total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. He will end his career in Aggieland with 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.
Sylla was also a member of the famed 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class that broke records as the highest-rated class in history. That group boasted ten five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits.
It also had arguably the best defensive line haul in recruiting history with five-stars Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, LT Overton and Anthony Lucas, and four-stars Enai White, Jaydon Scarlett and Sylla.
That class eventually fell apart, however, with Nolen, Overton, Evan Stewart, Conner Weigman, Jacoby Mathews, Jake Johnson, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Ish Harris, Ethan Moczulski Brownlow-Dindy, and now Sylla all transferring, and Chris Marshall, Anthony Lucas, Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie, PJ Williams, and Bobby Taylor all leaving the team or being dismissed for various reasons.
If you're counting at home, that is now 17 of the 30 signees that are now no longer with the program.
Sylla will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop, while Taumanupepe will have three.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman
MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: 'We Didn't Execute': How Predictability Became Biggest Downfall for Aggies' Offense