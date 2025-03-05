Shemar Stewart Continues To Rocket Up Draft Boards in Latest NFL Mock
Aside from the star performance of Shemar Stewart, the NFL Scouting Combine was a rather forgetful one for the Texas A&M Aggies. Much of that can be attributed to the fact that just three Aggies were invited to workout in Indianapolis.
But that could be mirrored in the upcoming NFL Draft, where the latest mock from The Athletic's Dane Brugler has just one Aggie hearing his name called on Day 1. That lone Aggie in the first round is none other than Stewart, who Brugler projects to go within the first 10 picks.
No. 8 Pick: Carolina Panthers Select Shemar Stewart
"At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Stewart ripped off a 1.58-second 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash," Brugler writes. "To put that into context, Von Miller posted a split of 1.59 — and he was 20 pounds lighter. Many people will get hung up on Stewart’s lack of sack production, but the tape shows a player who affects the backfield much more than the stat sheet suggests."
He said ahead of his workout that he was out to prove NFL evaluators that he is a first-round talent. And it seems safe to say afterward that he backed up his words with action. Stewart was among the standout performers over the four-day event inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
He put his freaky measurables on full display, running a 4.59-second 40-yard-dash time, while showing off his 40" vertical jump, and 10' 11" broad jump. A display that even earned him a comparison to current Cleveland Browns star and Texas A&M legend, Myles Garrett.
Now, Brugler's comparison to Miller makes two legendary Aggie edge rushers that Stewart will hope to emulate in the NFL. And if the mock drafts are accurate, then he will become one step closer to doing just that, as he will join Garrett and Miller as first-round picks.
He will now wait for Texas A&M's Pro Day March 27th for his next chance to impress NFL evaluators.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Nic Scourton Recaps Time With Texas A&M Aggies at NFL Combine
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists for Kobe Bryant's Nephew
MORE: 4-Star EDGE Schedules Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart Sends Warning To Teams Ahead of NFL Draft
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Von Miller Faces Uncertain Future With Buffalo Bills