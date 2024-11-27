All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies LB Taurean York Shares True Feelings About Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies star linebacker Taurean York has no love for his instate-rival Texas Longhorns

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Since the first time the two teams took the field against each other 130 years ago, there has been no love between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.

Over that time, it became arguably the most bitter rivalry in college sports. In fact, even after 13 years of separation from playing one another, the hate has only gotten stronger.

Even the players partaking in theis year's game, who were barely old enough to remember the last matchup can feel it.

That includes Aggies star linebacker Taurean York, who shared exactly why he never had an interest in attending school in Austin.

“I wanted the A&M offer," York said Monday. "(Texas) stayed 50 minutes away from me. They came on a helicopter to see my best friend. … They weren’t paying me much attention. I didn’t invest too much in those guys anyways.”

York came to Aggieland as a three-star recruit out of Temple (TX), originally committing to Baylor before de-committing and signing with Texas A&M late in the process.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns didn't even extend the now-Aggies captain an offer, instead choosing to sign five other linebackers: five-star Anthony Hill, four-stars Derion Gullette, Leona Leafua, and Tasuli Akana, and three star S'Maje Burrell.

And as York said over the summer, he took that personally.

“It’s personal, that’s all I have to say, it’s personal,” York said at SEC Media Days. "I don’t talk to anybody from Texas because it’s that personal to me. They didn’t recruit me and there are a lot of comparisons going on about me and Texas players. So I kinda put those rest in a sense.”

As for the recruit that Texas came to visit, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, he did not end up in Austin either. Instead, he signed with the Houston Cougars, before eventually transferring to another rival of the Longhorns - the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Either way, York will now finally get his chance to face Texas on the field and prove why he believes they made a mistake by not recruiting him during the 2023 cycle.

And you can bet he hopes Texas receives the opening kick off.

