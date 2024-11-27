Texas A&M Aggies Drop in College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies have fallen in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after the heartbreaking loss to the Auburn Tigers.
Texas A&M will be ranked No. 20 when it hosts the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Saturday in College Station.
Here's the Top 25:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 7 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 9 - SMU Mustangs
No. 10 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 11 - Boise State Broncos
No. 12 - Clemson Tigers
No. 13 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 14 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 15 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 16 - Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 17 - Tulane Green Wave
No. 18 - Iowa State Cyclones
No. 19 - BYU Cougars
No. 20 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 21 - Missouri Tigers
No. 22 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels
No. 23 - Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 24 - Kansas State Wildcats
No. 25 - Colorado Buffaloes
Texas A&M can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship against Georgia with a win over Texas, which means the Aggies control their own destiny to the CFP. A loss to Texas would erase the Aggies' hopes of a SEC and National Championship.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko previewed the game by talking about what he sees from Texas' Steve Sarkisian.
"Just having gone against him, (I have) respect for him and what he's done on offense, respect obviously for what he's put together over there and the team and the program that they're running," Elko said. "I don't have a personal relationship with him."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Compared to NFL MVP
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices
'Know What I Got To Do!' Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Previews Lone Star Showdown
Texas A&M Aggies Expecting 'Amazing' Atmosphere vs. Texas Longhorns: 'Something You Dream About!'
Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview