Texas A&M Aggies Drop in College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies have fallen down the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of their matchup with the Texas Longhorns.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jabre Barber (1) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Austin Keys (6) as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime.
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jabre Barber (1) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Austin Keys (6) as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime. / Jake Crandall/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies have fallen in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after the heartbreaking loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Texas A&M will be ranked No. 20 when it hosts the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Saturday in College Station.

Here's the Top 25: 

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes 

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns

No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 7 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 9 - SMU Mustangs

No. 10 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 11 - Boise State Broncos

No. 12 - Clemson Tigers

No. 13 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 14 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 15 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 16 - Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 17 - Tulane Green Wave

No. 18 - Iowa State Cyclones

No. 19 - BYU Cougars

No. 20 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 21 - Missouri Tigers

No. 22 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels

No. 23 - Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 24 - Kansas State Wildcats

No. 25 - Colorado Buffaloes

Texas A&M can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship against Georgia with a win over Texas, which means the Aggies control their own destiny to the CFP. A loss to Texas would erase the Aggies' hopes of a SEC and National Championship.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko previewed the game by talking about what he sees from Texas' Steve Sarkisian.

"Just having gone against him, (I have) respect for him and what he's done on offense, respect obviously for what he's put together over there and the team and the program that they're running," Elko said. "I don't have a personal relationship with him."

