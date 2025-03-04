Texas A&M Aggies' Spring Football Game Date & TV Details Announced
The hype around the 2025 Texas A&M Aggies football season is already beginning to gear up.
Not only have the Aggies brought in an extremely talented recruiting class, alongside a stellar transfer portal haul, but they will also return a wealth of talent to a team that competed for a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship just a few months ago.
The Aggies are also already hard at work preparing for the beginning of spring football, as evidenced by the workout videos released by the program on Monday.
Fortunately, Aggie fans won't have to wait long to find out what their team is going to look like come this fall.
According to a release from the football program on X, the date and TV details for the Aggies' annual spring football game were revealed, with the game set to kick off on April 19 from Kyle Field in College Station, TX at 2 pm on SEC Network+.
Ahead of the annual Maroon and White Game, the Aggies are also set to begin spring football practices on March 20, with the Aggies NFL Pro Day set for March 27.
Texas A&M will then have around three weeks of practices leading up to the culmination of the spring at Kyle Field, before breaking until summer workouts begin,
Shortly after that, fall camp will begin, followed by the Aggies regular season debut against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on August 30.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Star Gavin Grahovac Out for Season
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Stumble Down AP Poll as Losing Streak Continues
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Plummets In Top 25 Rankings After Four-Straight Losses
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Calls Out Fan Behavior: 'Absolutely Disgusting'
MORE: Michael Earley Recaps Texas A&M Win vs. Rice: 'Glad We Got Down'