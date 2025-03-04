All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' Spring Football Game Date & TV Details Announced

The date for the annual Maroon and White spring game has been announced.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed runs the ball
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed runs the ball / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The hype around the 2025 Texas A&M Aggies football season is already beginning to gear up.

Not only have the Aggies brought in an extremely talented recruiting class, alongside a stellar transfer portal haul, but they will also return a wealth of talent to a team that competed for a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship just a few months ago.

The Aggies are also already hard at work preparing for the beginning of spring football, as evidenced by the workout videos released by the program on Monday.

Fortunately, Aggie fans won't have to wait long to find out what their team is going to look like come this fall.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson In action
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson In action / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to a release from the football program on X, the date and TV details for the Aggies' annual spring football game were revealed, with the game set to kick off on April 19 from Kyle Field in College Station, TX at 2 pm on SEC Network+.

Ahead of the annual Maroon and White Game, the Aggies are also set to begin spring football practices on March 20, with the Aggies NFL Pro Day set for March 27.

Texas A&M will then have around three weeks of practices leading up to the culmination of the spring at Kyle Field, before breaking until summer workouts begin,

Shortly after that, fall camp will begin, followed by the Aggies regular season debut against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on August 30.

