Texas A&M Aggies Stumble Down AP Poll as Losing Streak Continues
The Texas A&M Aggies have already unofficially secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament but the team's seeding is taking a major hit as the regular season comes to an end.
Texas A&M suffered its fourth straight loss Saturday in Gainsville against the No. 3 Florida Gators. As a result, the Aggies fell 10 spots in the AP Poll from No. 12 to No. 22. This was by far the furthest drop of any team in the rankings this week.
Here's the Top 10:
No. 1 - Auburn Tigers
No. 2 - Duke Blue Devils
No. 3 - Houston Cougars
No. 4 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 5 - Florida Gators
No. 6 - St. John's Red Storm
No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8 - Michigan State Spartans
No. 9 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 10 - Iowa State Cyclones
The Aggies jumped to as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll after a five-game winning streak that included four wins over unranked teams.
A&M will now look to end the losing streak when they host No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday.
