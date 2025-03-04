All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Stumble Down AP Poll as Losing Streak Continues

The Texas A&M Aggies are in danger of falling out of the AP Poll with another loss.

Zach Dimmitt

Mar 1, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball around Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball around Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have already unofficially secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament but the team's seeding is taking a major hit as the regular season comes to an end.

Texas A&M suffered its fourth straight loss Saturday in Gainsville against the No. 3 Florida Gators. As a result, the Aggies fell 10 spots in the AP Poll from No. 12 to No. 22. This was by far the furthest drop of any team in the rankings this week.

Texas A&M Aggie
Mar 1, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) blocks Texas A&M Aggies forward Andersson Garcia (11) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Here's the Top 10:

No. 1 - Auburn Tigers

No. 2 - Duke Blue Devils

No. 3 - Houston Cougars

No. 4 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 5 - Florida Gators

No. 6 - St. John's Red Storm

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 8 - Michigan State Spartans

No. 9 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 10 - Iowa State Cyclones

The Aggies jumped to as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll after a five-game winning streak that included four wins over unranked teams.

A&M will now look to end the losing streak when they host No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday.

