Texas A&M Baseball Plummets In Top 25 Rankings After Four-Straight Losses
Well, it's hard to say that we didn't see this one coming.
After a disappointing week on the diamond saw the Texas A&M Aggies take a loss in four consecutive games, the team ended their nightmare with a run-ruled win over the Rice Owls Sunday night in the Astros Foundation College Classic.
Unfortunately for the team, the damage had already been done, and Monday morning saw the Aggie baseball squad go from the top of the standings all the way outside the top 10, resting in the 14th spot.
The week was started with an upset loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs last Sunday, and bad became worst for the Maroon and White when it was announced that star third baseman Gavin Grahovac would be undergoing shoulder surgery, and it would prematurely end his 2025 season.
Things would not improve as the team would suffer another loss at the hands of the Texas State Bobcats Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.
The team would then load the bus and head to the home of the Houston Astros, the recently renamed Daikin Park, and take part in the Astros Foundation College Classic, which resulted in two more losses, one to the Arizona Wildcats, and a shutout loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Hopefully the win Sunday night can lead to the overall success the 12th Man is expecting from the team this season.
Here is the updated rankings, according to D1Baseball:
1) LSU Tigers
2) Tennessee Volunteers
3) Arkansas Razorbacks
4) North Carolina Tar Heels
5) Georgia Bulldogs
6) Florida State Seminoles
7) Florida Gators
8) Oregon State Beavers
9) Virginia Cavaliers
10) Oregon Ducks
11) Clemson Tigers
12) Texas Longhorns
13) Oklahoma Sooners
14) Texas A&M Aggies
15) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
16) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
17) Ole Miss Rebels
18) Vanderbilt Commodores
19) Troy Trojans
20) Southern Miss Golden Eagles
21) Dallas Baptist Patriots
22) Auburn Tigers
23) Alabama Crimson Tide
24) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
25) Oklahoma State Cowboys
