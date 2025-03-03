All Aggies

Texas A&M Baseball Plummets In Top 25 Rankings After Four-Straight Losses

The Aggies are no longer on top in the college baseball world.

Aaron Raley

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Well, it's hard to say that we didn't see this one coming.

After a disappointing week on the diamond saw the Texas A&M Aggies take a loss in four consecutive games, the team ended their nightmare with a run-ruled win over the Rice Owls Sunday night in the Astros Foundation College Classic.

Unfortunately for the team, the damage had already been done, and Monday morning saw the Aggie baseball squad go from the top of the standings all the way outside the top 10, resting in the 14th spot.

schott
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The week was started with an upset loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs last Sunday, and bad became worst for the Maroon and White when it was announced that star third baseman Gavin Grahovac would be undergoing shoulder surgery, and it would prematurely end his 2025 season.

Things would not improve as the team would suffer another loss at the hands of the Texas State Bobcats Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.

The team would then load the bus and head to the home of the Houston Astros, the recently renamed Daikin Park, and take part in the Astros Foundation College Classic, which resulted in two more losses, one to the Arizona Wildcats, and a shutout loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Hopefully the win Sunday night can lead to the overall success the 12th Man is expecting from the team this season.

Here is the updated rankings, according to D1Baseball:

1) LSU Tigers

2) Tennessee Volunteers

3) Arkansas Razorbacks

4) North Carolina Tar Heels

5) Georgia Bulldogs

6) Florida State Seminoles

7) Florida Gators

8) Oregon State Beavers

9) Virginia Cavaliers

10) Oregon Ducks

11) Clemson Tigers

12) Texas Longhorns

13) Oklahoma Sooners

14) Texas A&M Aggies

15) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

16) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

17) Ole Miss Rebels

18) Vanderbilt Commodores

19) Troy Trojans

20) Southern Miss Golden Eagles

21) Dallas Baptist Patriots

22) Auburn Tigers

23) Alabama Crimson Tide

24) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

25) Oklahoma State Cowboys

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

