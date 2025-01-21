Texas A&M Aggies Unranked in Final AP Poll
The Texas A&M Aggies' first season under Mike Elko was a roller coaster, but unfortunately, the end of the season marked the descent.
A&M was riding high heading into November, sitting as the No. 10 team in the country with a 7-1 record, including a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play. The end of the season was nothing short of brutal, though, as the Aggies lost four of their final five games, with their lone win coming against a 3-9 Conference-USA team. Their season ended in frustrating fashion with a 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl, after which Elko made some cutting comments about his defense.
It's a story that's all too familiar to the Aggies faithful at this point, and the team now heads into 2025 looking for answers.
Before that, though, the Aggies unsurpisingly finished the season unranked in the final AP Poll. However, they do have some presence in the rankings.
The AP says the Aggies received just one vote in the final poll, but there appears to be an error somewhere. Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ranked the Aggies at No. 24, while Rece Davis of ESPN ranked them at No. 25. That should give the Aggies three points in the "others receiving votes" category, not one like the main page says.
The exact number of votes hardly matters, however. Elko and Co. know they have some problems to fix heading into 2025, and with a strong transfer class coming in, they'll look to build on the foundation they set this season.
