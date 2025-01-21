Way-Too-Early 2025 Texas A&M Projected Defensive Depth Chart
The Texas A&M Aggies will indeed look different in 2025. And nothing may look more different than their defensive line.
The Aggies have just one returning starter from last season's unit that boasted two potential first-round NFL Draft picks in Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart. Which begs the question, how will the Aggies look to replace them?
You can find out by taking a look below at our projected defensive starters for the Aggies this coming season.
Left Defensive End: Dayon Hayes
Starting with the biggest question mark with the Texas A&M defense, who will step up and help fill the shoes of two potentially first-round edge rushers? The Aggies brought in three edge rushers who could help them make up for the departures of Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart. However, none of the three have particularly shown statistically what they are capable of if their upside is reached.
Yet, for now, we will lean toward projecting Dayon Hayes, the transfer from Colorado will start off the edge on the left. However, with Sam M'Pemba (Georgia) and T.J. Searcy (Florida) also transferring in he will face competition from them in addition to Rylan Kennedy and Soloman Williams.
Nose Tackle: Albert Regis
One of the few returning starters for the Aggies on the defensive front. Regis will be heading into his senior season, after a junior year where he totaled 36 tackles, a half sack, and six passes defended. While he started in 12 of his 13 appearances.
Defensive Tackle: DJ Hicks
While he is not considered a returning starter, as he steps into the role left behind by Shemar Turner. Hicks does boast experience having played in 25 games for the Aggies so far through two seasons.
As a sophomore, playing behind Turner on the interior, Hicks totaled 17 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Right Defensive End: Tyler Onyedim
The second former transfer who will find himself potentially in a starting role for the Aggies is Onyedim. The Iowa State transfer comes to College Station after three straight seasons with the Cyclones where he played in at least 12 games.
So far, in his career, Onyedim has totaled 90 tackles, 13 for a loss, three sacks, and one interception. Last season he finished with 33 tackles and three for a loss.
WILL Linebacker: Taurean York
The Aggies bring both back both of their starting inside linebackers, with York being the one who's been in the College Station the longest. After playing alongside Edgerrin Cooper as a true freshman, he enjoyed a productive sophomore season.
York started in all 13 of his appearances, totaling 82 tackles, 10 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.
Playing behind will be Jordan Lockhart in addition to incoming freshmen, Noah Mikhail, and Kelvion Riggins.
MIKE Linebacker: Scooby Williams
The former Florida transfer remained productive even after his move to College Station. He played in 11 games for the Aggies last season, totaling 43 tackles, eight for a loss, and one interception.
His decision to hold off on entering the NFL Draft means the Aggies will have two veteran inside linebackers lining up behind a potentially young defensive line.
Left Cornerback: Julian Humphrey
Another position group that will be watched carefully throughout spring practice and heading into the start of next season. After Texas A&M ranked 90th in pasing defense, with their secondary being a subject of a post-game rant from head coach Mike Elko following the team's Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC, changes are expected to be made.
Elko brought some change with the additions of Julian Humphrey (Georgia) and Jordan Shaw (Washington) via the transfer portal. It seems likely that at least one will start for the Aggies next season, and considering Dezz Ricks earned a 48.6 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, we project it will be Humphrey who starts.
Humphrey started last season as one of Georgia's two outside cornerbacks. However, following his midseason benching he'd enter the transfer portal ahead of the team's SEC Championship win. Humphrey recorded just 10 tackles and four passes defended in his 11 appearances last season for the Bulldogs.
Right Cornerback: Will Lee
With Humphrey starting on one side, we project Lee will be his partner on the outside. Lee started in all 13 games for the Aggies last season and earned nomination to the All-SEC second-team for his performance. This reflects his 68.1 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
His strong performance from last season, makes it seem safe to assume he will keep his starting job next season.
Nickel: Jordan Shaw
This is where the Washington transfer will fit in for the Aggies. During his 13-game season for the Huskies, Shaw played the majority of his snaps as the slot corner. He totaled 37 tackles, four for a loss, and six passes defended.
With him set to play for his third school in three years, as he started his career at Indiana before transferring, he looks set to start in College Station.
Strong Safety: Marcus Ratcliffe
The former San Diego State transfer started in 12 of his 13 appearances for the Aggies last season. And that doesn't look likely to change as he heads into junior season. He earned a 69.8 defensive grade from PFF while totaling 48 tackles, four for a loss, and three interceptions.
Free Safety: Bryce Anderson
Anderson is also projected to retain his starting job at safety. Last season he played in all 13 games where he recorded 24 tackles, three for a loss, an interception, and two passes defended.
Anderson will be backed up by Jared Kerr and Jared Johnson.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Set to Land Texas Longhorns Transfer TE
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years