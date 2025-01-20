Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL, Divisional Round: Bills Top Ravens After Late Blunder
The tough part was through. After a two-minute, 88-yard drive downfield, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown in the middle of the end zone, bringing the Ravens within two points of sending the game between two MVP-caliber quarterbacks to overtime.
Some might say this is a gamble by coach John Harbaugh, as the team had only converted one two-point try all year.
But an extra point from Justin Tucker wouldn't do the team any good. This was the playoffs. It was now or never.
Jackson took the snap, rolled out to his right, and in the front corner of the end zone was his All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, wide open.
Jackson hurled the pass his way, a spiral that glided through the snowy Buffalo night. The ball landed in Andrews hands, but the slickness that had accrued on the ball over the past three hours of play finally caught up, and the ball slid around on Andrews' hands and legs before falling incomplete.
An unsuccessful onside kick and a couple of Josh Allen kneeldowns later, and the Buffalo Bills had punched their ticket to the AFC Championship.
The Bills showed up big in the divisional round and was highlighted by Texas A&M alum Von Miller recovering a Lamar Jackson fumble and returning it 39 yards.
Miller had only a solo tackle during the contest, and is inching closer and closer to his second career Super Bowl championship after his win in Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos where Miller was also named Super Bowl MVP as Denver knocked off the Carolina Panthers.
Miller and the rest of the Buffalo defense did what many defenses in the NFL have been unable to, which was contain Ravens running back Derrick Henry, holding him to only 84 yards on the ground.
For many running backs, that's a solid performance. That should tell you how dominant "King Henry" has been for Baltimore this season.
On the Ravens' side, Nnamdi Madubuike scored seven tackles and 0.5 a sack on Josh Allen in a game where the Ravens defense held the MVP candidate to 127 yards passing.
The Bills will now face a familiar foe in the AFC Championship, the back-to-back defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, setting up another historic battle to come between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Set to Land Texas Longhorns Transfer TE
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years