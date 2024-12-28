All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans Las Vegas Bowl: Live Game Updates

The Aggies finish out their inaugural season under Mike Elko against Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans, who finished an even 6-6.

Aaron Raley

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter with wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field.
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter with wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies will look to finish their first season under Mike Elko on a high note when they take on the USC Trojans in the 2024 SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

The Aggies come off an 8-4 regular season that saw them start out 7-1 with high hopes for a College Football Playoff berth, but three straight conference losses quickly dwindled said hopes, but still gave the Aggies a successful enough season to compete in a bowl game.

The USC Trojans also started off their first season without quarterback Caleb Williams on a roll, winning three of their first four contests before a midseason slump saw Lincoln Riley take the ball out of quarterback Miller Moss' hands and into Jayden Maiava's.

Maiava would prove that Riley made the right move, leading the Trojans to two wins in his first two starts as they finished 6-6.

In a battle between two midseason quarterback changes, will the Aggies cash out and stay moving forward heading into 2025? Or will the Trojans hit the jackpot at Allegiant Stadium?

Make sure to check back at 9:30 p.m., where we will be right here with your live updates as the action unfolds in real-time from the 2024 SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl.

