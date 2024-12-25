All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans Las Vegas Bowl Preview: Defensive Players to Watch

The Trojan defense have three defenders with a pair of interceptions each, showing how cautious Marcel Reed should be when heaving it downfield.

Aaron Raley

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) intercepts a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) intercepts a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies and the USC Trojans are set for quite the poker matchup in Sin City as the two teams meet at Allegiant Stadium in the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl this Friday.

The two teams boast high-quality defenses, and it might take a lucky roll of dice for either team's running game to get going against one another.

The Aggies averaged 137.7 rushing yards given up throughout the season, a bit more than the 108.8 allowed in 2023, but the Aggie run defense still showed that they are not to be taken lightly.

And neither should USC, with their 140.4 rushing yards allowed.

Let's take a look at three pieces of the Trojan defense that Mike Elko and Collin Klein should make note of.

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

EMA
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Logan Loya (17) tries to run past USC Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Seriously, what doesn't this guy do for USC's defense? He is the team's leader in tackles with 89, sacks with 3.0, and is tied with two other Trojans for the team lead in interceptions with two apiece.

The guy is clearly a Swiss army knife on defense, both on the ground and in the air, so whether the ball is going to Amari Daniels or Noah Thomas, Mascarenas-Arnold should be listed as a top threat.

Linebacker Mason Cobb

cobb
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb (13) gets up to run after making an interception against the LSU Tigers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Cobb is one of the two other USC players tied for the team lead in interceptions, as his first interception sealed the deal against the Tigers in the season opener for USC. The other pick? A 55-yard pick-six to put the cherry on top of a 38-21 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

On top of all that is 71 total tackles, so runners on the ground for Texas A&M should steer clear of the senior linebacker out of Provo, Utah.

Cornerback Jaylin Smith

jaylin smith
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith (2) intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

And we've now arrived at the other player on USC's defense with two interceptions, senior cornerback Jaylin Smith.

And his two interceptions came off of two passes defended, so the defensive prowess speaks for itself.

Smith has 58 total tackles, the most amongst the USC secondary, so expect his name to be called often when there's a tackle Friday night.

The Aggies and Trojans kick off from Allegiant Stadium this Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

Former Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Commits To Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' Myles Garrett Reaches Major Career Milestone

WATCH: Texas A&M Transfer Micah Hudson Already Getting Offseason Reps In

Texas A&M Aggies Transfer DL Commits to SEC Program

Texas A&M Aggies To Receive Visit From Georgia Bulldogs Transfer

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football