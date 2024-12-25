Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans Las Vegas Bowl Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies and the USC Trojans are set for quite the poker matchup in Sin City as the two teams meet at Allegiant Stadium in the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl this Friday.
The two teams boast high-quality defenses, and it might take a lucky roll of dice for either team's running game to get going against one another.
The Aggies averaged 137.7 rushing yards given up throughout the season, a bit more than the 108.8 allowed in 2023, but the Aggie run defense still showed that they are not to be taken lightly.
And neither should USC, with their 140.4 rushing yards allowed.
Let's take a look at three pieces of the Trojan defense that Mike Elko and Collin Klein should make note of.
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
Seriously, what doesn't this guy do for USC's defense? He is the team's leader in tackles with 89, sacks with 3.0, and is tied with two other Trojans for the team lead in interceptions with two apiece.
The guy is clearly a Swiss army knife on defense, both on the ground and in the air, so whether the ball is going to Amari Daniels or Noah Thomas, Mascarenas-Arnold should be listed as a top threat.
Linebacker Mason Cobb
Cobb is one of the two other USC players tied for the team lead in interceptions, as his first interception sealed the deal against the Tigers in the season opener for USC. The other pick? A 55-yard pick-six to put the cherry on top of a 38-21 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.
On top of all that is 71 total tackles, so runners on the ground for Texas A&M should steer clear of the senior linebacker out of Provo, Utah.
Cornerback Jaylin Smith
And we've now arrived at the other player on USC's defense with two interceptions, senior cornerback Jaylin Smith.
And his two interceptions came off of two passes defended, so the defensive prowess speaks for itself.
Smith has 58 total tackles, the most amongst the USC secondary, so expect his name to be called often when there's a tackle Friday night.
The Aggies and Trojans kick off from Allegiant Stadium this Friday at 9:30 p.m.
