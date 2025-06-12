Shemar Stewart Could Enter 2026 NFL Draft if Bengals Drama Continues
After leaving Cincinnati Bengals mandatory minicamp on Thursday, first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart has some interesting options to consider if he doesn't end up signing his rookie deal with the team anytime soon.
According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as referenced by Pro Football Talk, the former Texas A&M Aggies star, who is one of five first-round picks still unsigned, has the option to sit out for the entire 2025 season and re-enter the 2026 NFL Draft pool if a deal can not be agreed upon.
At that point, he would be able to be drafted by any team except Cincinnati.
PFT even points out that Stewart could technically try to return to college for another season after leaving eligibility on the table, though this would require him to take legal action against the NCAA in order to become eligible.
Stewart told reporters Tuesday that he's "100 percent right" in his decision to sit out before signing, calling out the Bengals front office in the process.
"I'm 100 percent right. I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before,"Stewart said."But in y'all case, y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games. ... I can’t say what I really want to say, but it’s their contract. They can do what they want with it."
In his three-year career at Texas A&M, Stewart played in 37 career games. He finished with 65 total tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. His only collegiate touchdown came on a 43-yard fumble return for a score in the Aggies' blowout 51-10 win over Mississippi State in 2023.
Stewart added that he understands the importance of offseason work but it's clear he isn't willing to risk an injury while he remains unsigned.
"It's very important," Stewart said. "You gotta get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college. The NFL is a way physical game, even though I played in the SEC, which is very physical. Nothing compares to actually playing in the NFL. I thought I'd be on the field by now."
The Bengals will begin their three-game preseason slate on Aug. 7 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.