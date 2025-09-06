Texas A&M Victorious in Battle of the Aggies Against Utah State
The Aggies of Texas A&M proved that they were the superior Aggie team Saturday afternoon against Utah State, downing their fellow Aggies by a score of 44-22 in front of a six-digit Kyle Field crowd.
Marcel Reed showed another great passing display, completing 19 of his attempted 28 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, although Reed was slow to get up after a play in the third quarter, but left under his own power.
Reed also carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the year, 286 yards from scrimmage for the Texas A&M signal caller.
Another Prime Offensive Showing
A&M's quarterback wasn't the only one contributing to the run game Saturday, as Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniels, and even Jamarion Morrow gave their best efforts, totaling 240 rushing yards for the Maroon and White.
For the second straight game, Mario Craver surpassed the 100-yard mark in receiving, catching five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, which was a 72-yard pass that was perfectly placed by backup A&M quarterback Miles O'Neill.
KC Concepcion found the end zone twice again, both of them coming on receptions this week, in addition to six catches for 73 yards.
Terry Bussey also had quite the day, catching four passes for 55 yards and a score.
The defensive story of the day is by far Cashius Howell, who single-handedly dominated A&M's first defensive drive of the second quarter, scored three consecutive sacks on three consecutive plays, showing that he is just as capable of playing on the defensive line just like the NFL talent that he played alongside last year.
Linebacker Scooby Williams led the Maroon and White in total tackles with six, while also forcing a fumble and recording a sack himself.
Samuel M'Pemba strip sacked Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes and recovered the fumble to seal the game for Texas A&M late in the fourth quarter.
The crowd got quite the scare midway through the third quarter when Marcel Reed was tackled during a run and did not get to his feet immediately afterwards, but once the Nashville native returned to his feet, he walked off under his own power as he walked to the medical tent.
Miles O'Neill was seen warming up before Reed went down, so it was likely that the quarterback was done for the day either way.
The Aggies will now gear up for their first road trip of the season when they head to South Bend to combat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next Saturday night.