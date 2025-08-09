Texas A&M WR Mike Evans' History on the NFL Top 100 Players List
If you open up a dictionary and shift through the pages to the word "consistency," you might find a picture of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who, despite missing three games in the 2024 season, still managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a record-tying 11th consecutive season, ending with 1,004 yards.
The player he's tied with? Some guy named Jerry Rice or something. You might have heard of him.
And now as the NFL season draws closer, the time arrives for the league's Top 100 Players, which is voted on by the players themselves, another sliver of consistency that Evans could be synonymous with.
Evans Was Ranked the 44th-Best Player on the 2025 Top 100 List
Even though Evans dropped a decent amount from where he ranked on the list last year at 26th, the Canton-bound wideout still found himself ranked in the top half of the Top 100, this year at number 44, higher than San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams and lower than Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, both regarded as one of the best at their respective positions.
The season was a bit of a slow one for the Aggie legend, he still continued his streak of 1,000-yard seasons both to start a career and also 1,000-yard seasons in general, although he didn't achieve his mark until his final reception of the season in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints, another close call and the lowest receiving total for the A&M alum since 2017, when he just barely reached the four-digit mark with 1,001 yards.
But how does this compare to where Evans has been on previous Top 100 Players Lists?
2015: No. 75
After his phenomenal rookie campaign that saw him record 1,051 yards and 12 touchdowns, the latter a Bucs record, Evans found himself ranked rather high for a rookie on the list, at 75, but after what he was able to do in his first NFL games, this shouldn't come as a surprise.
2017: No. 29
Evans' 2016 season, his third in the NFL, saw him record 96 catches, which is still his career high as of 2025. He also had 1,321 yards and a dozen receiving touchdowns.
2019: No. 53
The 2018 campaign saw Evans record a career-high 1,524 yards, which also still stands as the Aggie's highest mark today.
2020: No. 30
2019 saw Evans sharing his receiving load after the breakout of fellow receiver Chris Godwin, but he still got to 1,000 yards with little issue and still had eight touchdowns in quarterback Jameis Winston's infamous 30-touchdown, 30-interception season.
2021: No. 48
His first season with the legendary Tom Brady throwing him the ball, Evans took full advantage of the massive upgrade in quarterback productivity, matching his jersey number with 13 touchdowns as Evans and the team won their first Super Bowl in almost 20 years, Brady's historical seventh win in the big game.
2022: No. 53
The 2021 season saw the connection between the future Hall of Famers tighten greatly, with Evans putting up 1,035 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns.
2023: No. 53
In his final season with Brady as his quarterback, Evans produced 1,124 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Despite the production, Evans saw no movement on the annual list.
2024: No. 26
His highest ranking to date, Evans was still WR1 in Baker Mayfield's first season in Tampa Bay, with 1,255 receiving yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns, which he shared with Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, and one of his scores going for 75 yards.