Following 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, Mike Evans decided to head elsewhere in free agency this offseason, joining the 49ers on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old wideout had spent every year of his career with Tampa Bay until now, becoming a pillar of the franchise as he recorded 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons and helped them win Super Bowl LV.

Now, Evans will look to close out his career in San Francisco. On Thursday, Evans was introduced to 49ers media for the first time since joining the team.

“It was always going to be hard to leave Tampa, I was there 12 years,” Evans acknowledged. “... Football-wise this was going to be the best spot for me, for sure. I appreciate how the Niners went about their business on the football field.”

Related: Why Mike Evans Could Be the Most Consequential Signing of Free Agency

Evans shared that before signing with the 49ers in free agency, he was researching teams that were contenders and had good quarterbacks as he mulled where he would land next.

“I was looking at here, Buffalo Bills, teams that needed a No. 1 wide receiver,” Evans told reporters. “I liked this place. This was my No. 1 spot on my own [research]. Then I talked to John [Lynch] and Kyle [Shanahan] and it solidified it more for me. ... it was a no-brainer after I got on the phone with them.”

The opportunity to play in Shanahan’s offensive was a big draw for Evans, who said he’s always admired how his new coach calls the game. Shanahan is arguably the best play-caller in the NFL, and excels at getting receivers open in space, which will now benefit Evans.

In San Francisco, Evans will join a tight-knit group of veteran stars, particularly on the offensive side of the ball which features tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Evans said Kittle was “the biggest salesman” as he decided to come to the 49ers. “George sold it big-time. He’s a big reason why I’m here just because of the player and type of teammate he is.” Evans also called Purdy a “true professional” and a “really underrated player.” He expressed that he hopes he can help Purdy reach his career goals, including to become a Super Bowl champion.

Along with the players, Evans is excited to join a contender coming off a divisional round appearance. The 49ers had a need at receiver with Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore entering free agency and Brandon Aiyuk expected to no longer be with the team. Evans will fill that void as San Francisco looks to get back to the Super Bowl and win one for the first time since the 1990s.

“They always compete,” Evans said. “Even with the injuries last year they went 13–4. I feel like they were one piece away, and I think that I’m that piece.”

More NFL on Sports Illustrated