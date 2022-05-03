Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Aggies Safety Goes Top 10

The 2022 NFL Draft is barely behind us and saw four Aggies selected. With the 15th overall pick, the Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green. On Day 2 Round 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.

Drafted in Round 4, pick 117 overall defensive lineman Michael Clemons was selected by the New York Jets. Also in Round 4, the Los Angeles Chargers pick up running back Isaiah Spiller. He was the ninth running back selected in the draft.

Several Aggies went undrafted but will still get their shot in the NFL by signing as free agents.

Shortly after the draft concluded, tight end Jalen Wydermyer signed with the Buffalo Bills. Another Aggie heads to Pittsburgh as Tyree Johnson signs with the Steelers. A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy signed with the Tennessee Titans, and linebacker Aaron Hansford signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Safety Leon O'Neal signed with the San Francisco 49ers, while kicker Seth Small was invited to the Colts minicamp.

Less than a week removed from that draft, is it too soon to think about Aggies in the 2023 NFL Draft? Pro Football Focus doesn't think so, as they have released their way-too-early 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

And in that draft, an Aggie makes an appearance in the top 10, with safety Antonio Johnson being selected.

10. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: S ANTONIO JOHNSON, TEXAS A&M While we’ve already had a Kyle Pitts impersonator come off the board, here comes a Kyle Hamilton-esque safety. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Johnson is a long, physical slot corner for the Aggies. He allowed only 228 yards on 62 targets last season.

While the Commanders have lots of holes to fill in 2022, entering 2023, unless something drastic happens, the defensive secondary will still be a concern, and Johnson could fit that need well.

