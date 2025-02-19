Texas A&M Aggies to Host Four-Star Safety Jireh Edwards on Official Visit
One of the nation's top safeties in the 2026 recruiting class has locked in his five official visits for the summer ahead of what will be his senior season in high school.
As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Jireh Edwards will be taking visits to Auburn, Maryland, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Oregon this summer as he moves closer to making his decision. The official visit schedule looks like this for Edwards.
- May 16th: Auburn
- May 30th: Maryland
- June 6th: Georgia
- June 13: Oregon
- June 19th: Maryland
Edwards is currently rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite. Where he is ranked as No. 5 safety, No. 3 prospect from Maryland, and No. 45 overall nationally.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native who attends St. Frances Academy already has a top-five schools list that includes Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.
As for what he is like as a player. His 247Sports scouting report from Andrew Ivins includes a comparison to former Georgia safety Lewis Cine. A former NFL first-round draft pick who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his physicality and athleticism," Ivins writes. "Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around in an era where position lines continue to blur."
No decision date has been set for Edwards yet. However, the Aggies are seemingly in contention to land the Maryland native as they will host him on a visit this summer.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies DL Dominates Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Made History With Win Over No. 15 Missouri
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lose Talented In-State Cornerback Commit