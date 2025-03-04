Texas A&M Aggies Named 'Leader' for Elite 2026 Safety Prospect Jireh Edwards
Not do the Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in contention to land one of the top safeties in the 2026 prospects. They are reportedly in the lead at the moment to land a four-star prospect.
As first reported by Rivals' Adam Friedman, Jireh Edwards currently has the Aggies as the leader in his recruitment as he heads into the spring ahead of his senior season.
"Texas A&M is my leader right now," Edwards said in an interview with Friedman.
This is ahead of a summer where he is set to all five of his official visits. None of which will be to College Station. Instead, he will visit the Aggies for an unofficial in the spring on March 22, per Friedman.
Edwards is currently rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite. Where he is ranked as No. 5 safety, No. 3 prospect from Maryland, and No. 45 overall nationally.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native who attends St. Frances Academy already has a top-five schools list that includes Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.
As for what he is like as a player. His 247Sports scouting report from Andrew Ivins includes a comparison to former Georgia safety Lewis Cine. A former NFL first-round draft pick who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his physicality and athleticism," Ivins writes. "Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around in an era where position lines continue to blur."
No decision date has been set for Edwards yet. However, the Aggies are seemingly in contention to land the Maryland native as they will host him on a visit this summer.
