Texas A&M Aggies Given Surprising Biggest 'Area of Concern?'
After a disappointing end to the 2024 season, the first under head coach Mike Elko, the Texas A&M Aggies approached the offseason intending to improve in 2025. A big part of that offseason plan was adding talent at receiver.
That came via the transfer portal along with the typical recruiting of high school talent. Those efforts did pay dividends, at least on paper, as the Aggies' receiving corps does look improved. Yet, the receivers were named an "area of concern" for Texas A&M by ESPN in a recent article.
Receivers Still a Concern?
"Just like last season, a big question for the Aggies' potential is how their wide receiver room will shake out," ESPN writes. "The Aggies lost Noah Thomas, a bright spot in an otherwise spotty position for A&M and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, to Georgia after Thomas caught 39 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns last year. No other player caught more than two TDs or eclipsed 400 yards on the season as the Aggies fought through a QB change from Conner Weigman to Marcel Reed."
Even with the loss of production along the defensive line, as top contributors went off to the NFL. There are still those who have their questions about the unquestioned weakness in the Aggies' offense last season, which was their passing game.
Those remaining doubts are despite the work that head coach Mike Elko and Co., did via the transfer portal this offseason. Even while they lost their top receiver from a year ago in Noah Thomas, which certainly stung, they rebounded with additions that they hope can make them better.
One of the biggest additions is Kevin Concepcion. The now former NC State receiver was the ACC's "Rookie of the Year" award winner in 2023. He was an impact player in Year 1, totaling 839 yards and 10 touchdowns on 71 receptions in 2023.
It was a strong start to what was looking set to be a promising career. However, despite the strong start, Concepcion saw his numbers regress last season as he totaled just 460 yards and six touchdowns on 53 receptions. Those numbers took a step back as inconsistent quarterback play plagued the Wolfpack in 2024.
Now, as he moves to College Station, there is hope that he and Reed can form a connection that will elevate the Texas A&M passing game.
Concepcion won't be alone in trying to elevate the Aggies' passing game. Mario Craver and Jonah Wilson, are two other transfers this offseason, that will join a receiving core that will be boosted by the returns of Terry Bussey and other younger playmakers.