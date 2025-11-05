Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL, Week 9: Edgerrin Cooper Leads Defense-Filled Alumni
The 2025 NFL season is already halfway over, and the action and unpredictability that has come over this season has been absolutely astounding and the fact that it's already halfway done goes to show how fast and quick the action in the pros is.
There's really no team in the NFC North that can be called the "best" in the division right now, as the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears have all had a season full of positives.
The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Indianapolis Colts in front of the home crowd at Acrisure Stadium, and Christian McCaffrey continued to prove why he is the most well-rounded running back in the NFL today with a 173-scrimmage yard, two-touchdown performance against the New York Giants.
The Best of Texas A&M in Week 9
As for today's Texas A&M alumni currently in the NFL, there were a lot of defensive performances worth noting through the weekend, starting with a game that featured two of A&M's most notable defenders from the last two NFL draft classes competing against each other.
Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers and Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
Thanks to the 49-yard game-winning field goal off the cleat of Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, the Panthers continued to stay above .500 as they shocked the Lambeau Field crowd by handing the Packers their second loss of the season with a 16-13 win.
Scourton recorded five tackles and one quarterback hit, and Cooper finished one tackle shy of the team lead for the Pack with eight total tackles, while Xavier McKinney recorded nine and also got a sack on Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals
The most recent first-rounder out of College Station recorded a career-high three tackles against the Chicago Bears, but Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams was able to connect with rookie tight end Colston Loveland for the late 58-yard touchdown that gave the Bears the lead and eventually the win in a high-scoring 47-42 matchup.
Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons
The other Texas A&M first-round draft pick in 2014 that wasn't named Mike Evans or Johnny Manziel gave Michael Penix Jr. enough time in the pocket to do what he needed to do against the New England Patriots, which included dialing up wide receiver Drake London for a trio of touchdown passes.
Behind the protection of Matthews and the rest of the Atlanta offensive line, Penix threw for 221 yards and the three touchdowns to London and was only sacked one time.
However, on the final touchdown pass with 4:40 left in the contest, Falcons kicker Parker Romo missed the extra point, and the Patriots hung on for a 24-23 victory.