Texas A&M Aggies QB Pursuing NFL Comeback
Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not play in the 2024 NFL season, but his professional career may not be over after all.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings have "had discussions" with Tannehill about a potential deal, likely to bring in some competition for rookie J.J. McCarthy. Schultz added that nothing is imminent as of Friday, but the two sides have definitely spoken.
The Vikings appear to be McCarthy's team after Sam Darnold's departure in free agency, but they seem a bit hesitant to hand him the reins uncontested. In fact, McCarthy, the No. 12 overall pick in last year's draft who missed his entire rookie season due to injury, recently revealed that the team hasn't even told him if he'll be the starter yet.
"They haven't told me," McCarthy said on "Up and Adams." "I'm happy they didn't because I'm trying to earn that every single day. I never want that to be given to me. It's such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance and I'm just going to make the most of that every single day.
As such, the Vikings bringing in a backup and/or competition for McCarthy makes some sense, and Tannehill would fill that role. However, it seems that both sides may prefer other options.
"The Tannehill conversations ... if there was any conversation, it was more like, 'Alright, might you theoretically be available if we need you?' Because Ryan Tannehill sat all last year," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think (he) would probably come back for an opportunity to start for an awesome team and maybe make some decent bridge quarterback money — maybe 10 or 15 (million), something like that.
"I don't get the sense that anything's imminent and I think (the Vikings) hope that they don't need him. Because the hope is, your future is now, roll with J.J. McCarthy, who's really talented, and just move forward from there."
In 11 NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, Tannehill, 36, has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 34,881 yards, 216 touchdowns and 115 interceptions. His career highlight may have come in 2019 with the Titans, when he took over for Marcus Mariota mid-season and led them to the AFC Championship Game.
Tannehill began his career at A&M as a wide receiver, but transferred to quarterback starting in his junior season. He started all 13 games for the Aggies in 2011, throwing for 3,744 yards and 29 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.