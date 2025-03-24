Rapoport: Vikings 'hope they don't need' Ryan Tannehill at QB
A report from Jordan Schultz last week said the Minnesota Vikings have had conversations with free agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but rival insider Ian Rapoport is suggesting that Tannehill could be a last resort for a Vikings team that is focused on moving ahead with J.J. McCarthy.
"Pelissero's right, that it is J.J. McCarthy's team going forward. He's going to be the guy in OTAs, he's going to get the reps," Rapoport said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show.
Wait. Couldn't Tannehill sign with Minnesota as McCarthy's backup? Rapoport indicated that a backup QB job isn't something Tannehill is going to be interested in.
"The Tannehill conversations ... if there was any conversation, it was more like, 'Alright, might you theoretically be available if we need you?' Because Ryan Tannehill sat all last year. I think (he) would probably come back for an opportunity to start for an awesome team and maybe make some decent bridge quarterback money — maybe 10 or 15 (million), something like that," Rapoport said.
"I don't get the sense that anything's imminent and I think (the Vikings) hope that they don't need him. Because the hope is, your future is now, roll with J.J. McCarthy, who's really talented, and just move forward from there."
For now, the Aaron Rodgers rumors have died down, but the Vikings still appear to be in the market for a backup quarterback. Free agent QBs still available, in addition to Rodgers and Tannehill, include the likes of Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock, and Trey Lance, among others.