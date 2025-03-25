Is J.J. McCarthy the Vikings' No. 1 QB? 'Um, they haven't told me'
- McCarthy, 22, is believed to be the top QB option in Minnesota.
- The Vikings have been connected to Aaron Rodgers. Is that option truly dead?
The interview between Kay Adams and J.J. McCarthy from Mexico, where McCarthy and six of his Vikings teammates are competing in the NFLPA golf scramble, wasn't very long, but it did provide two bits of information worth your attention.
First, McCarthy says he has not been told that he's QB1 just yet. Here's how that part of the conversation went.
Adams: A lot was being made about Aaron Rodgers, he might be coming there, he's interested. Of course he would be, it's a great situation. I feel like we as a fan base, or even media, found out you're the guy — the-the guy — recently. When did you know? When did they tell you or when was that messaged to you?
McCarthy: Um, they haven't told me. I'm happy they didn't because I'm trying to earn that every single day. I never want that to be given to me. It's such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance and I'm just going to make the most of that every single day.
McCarthy is presumed to be the No. 1 quarterback for the Vikings in 2025 after numerous insiders reported last week that the Vikings are no longer pursuing Rodgers, who is now believed most likely to be on his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, The Athletic's Dianna Russini has maintained that Rodgers' second choice — the Rams were his first choice, supposedly — remains the Vikings. She's also suggested that the Vikings need to see more out of McCarthy during spring workouts before they slam the door shut on the Rodgers possibility.
If Rodgers signs elsewhere, then it won't be an option at all and the discourse can go back to backup quarterback options like Joe Flacco or Ryan Tannehill.
Secondly, McCarthy says he feels "fantastic" and that he believes he's 100% healthy.
"I would say I'm 100%, but staying consistent with the rehab process and not wavering from that and staying disciplined with all the outside stuff and making sure I'm not chopping too much wood and doing all that fun stuff," McCarthy said.
Hoping for more from the interview? So were we, but you get what you get and you don't throw a fit.