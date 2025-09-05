What Happened Last Time Between Texas A&M and Utah State?
If one were to grade the Texas A&M Aggies' season opener last week against the UTSA Roadrunners, they would probably get around a B. Good, but still plenty of room for improvement.
On one hand, the Aggies' passing attack looked very good, as Marcel Reed was slinging it while new wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion both had strong debuts with two touchdowns apiece. On the other, they allowed over 200 rushing yards and over six yards per carry, and their rushing defense was already a concern after last year.
Mike Elko and co. undoubtedly have things to work on, and they'll have a chance to start working on them when they host the Utah State Aggies on Saturday. However, this isn't the first time these two teams have met.
Texas A&M, Utah State's Last Meeting Was a Shootout
Texas A&M and Utah State have met just once before, which came all the way back on Sept. 19, 2009. What one might not expect, though, is that that game was actually fairly close, with Texas A&M holding on for a 38-30 victory.
This game quickly turned into a shootout, with the two teams being tied 14-14 after the first quarter. A&M pulled away after that, going on a 24-3 run from the start of the second quarter to the start of the fourth. Utah State didn't go away quietly, though, scoring 13 points late and even recovering an onside kick down by eight with just 25 seconds left. A&M's defense stood tall, though, recovering a fumble on the final drive to seal the deal.
Both teams racked up over 500 total yards on the day, but A&M's two takeaways, one of which led to a first-quarter touchdown and the other being the aforementioned clincher, ultimately won the day.
For A&M, Jerrod Johnson completed 21 of 41 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, three of them going to EZ Nwachuku. Von Miller also had himself a day on defense with three sacks, including the strip-sack that led to the clinching fumble.
For Utah State, Diondre Burel completed 24 of 47 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown, while Robert Turbin ran for 121 yards and a touchdown.
A&M heads into Saturday's game with a big road matchup against Notre Dame just a week away, but if the previous matchup is any indication, Elko and co. don't want to take Utah State lightly.