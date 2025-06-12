Texas A&M Aggies vs Utah State Aggies Preview: What the Stats Say
The Texas A&M Aggies will continue their two-game home stretch to open the 2025 season when they welcome Utah State to Kyle Field in Week 2.
When Utah State is mentioned, most college football fans probably think of just one name, current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
But last season, the Aggies from Logan quietly put together one of the more explosive offenses in the Mountain West.
In 12 games, Utah State averaged nearly 32 points per outing behind a well-balanced attack. The offense racked up 199.3 rushing yards and 269 passing yards per game, good for 468 total yards if you don’t feel like doing the math.
However, the players who led both facets of that offense are no longer with the team.
Running back Rahsul Faison, who transferred to South Carolina, was the heart of the offense. He rushed for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging over 92 yards per game.
Under center, former Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras started most of last season, throwing for 257.2 yards per game with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes.
Returning signal-caller Bryson Barnes will be tasked with running the offense. He showed flashes of potential last season. His dual-threat ability was most noticeable in the last two games of the season where he ran for 193 yards and 185 yards, respectively.
Defensively, however, is where Utah State's flaws begin to show.
The Aggies ranked dead last in the Mountain West in scoring defense, allowing nearly 38 points per game. Both the run and pass defenses struggled mightily, allowing 214.5 rushing yards and 255.6 passing yards per contest.
In response to a 4-8 finish, the program underwent a complete reset. Bronco Mendenhall was hired as head coach, bringing in 23 new staff members, 17 of whom have worked with him previously across his stops at BYU, Virginia, and New Mexico.
The roster also saw massive turnover. Nearly 30 players entered the transfer portal, and 36 newcomers have joined the program between high school signees and portal additions.
As it currently stands in the betting market, Utah State holds the third-worst odds (+6500) to win the Mountain West, according to Caesars Sportsbook.