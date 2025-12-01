College Football Conference Championship Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
There aren’t many things better than college football—and all of the games, storylines, and drama woven into this past weekend are the perfect example of why.
First and foremost, Lane Kiffin finally made the decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU. The move came with plenty of wackiness, a ruling from the Rebels to not let Kiffin continue to coach and instead promote Pete Golding as their new coach, and plenty more tarmac incidents with college football’s most interesting man.
Elsewhere, Texas upset Texas A&M behind another solid performance from Arch Manning, Ohio State took care of business over Michigan in The Game to complete an undefeated regular season, Auburn nearly knocked off Alabama in the Iron Bowl, and Oklahoma squeaked by LSU to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Speaking of the CFP, conference championship weekend is officially upon us! Nine conferences will host their title games across this coming Friday and Saturday, with the five highest-ranked champions securing an automatic bid in the 2025 Playoff.
Below is a full look at every matchup on tap this weekend—including dates, kickoff times, and where to watch each game:
College Football Conference Championship Schedule
Friday, Dec. 5
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Conference
Where to Watch
Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8–4)
Kennesaw State Owls (9–3)
Conference USA
CBSSN
James Madison Dukes (11–1)
Troy Trojans (8–4)
Sun Belt
ESPN
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Conference
Where to Watch
Tulane Green Wave (10–2)
North Texas Mean Green (11–1)
American
ABC
Boise State Broncos (8–4)
UNLV Rebels (10–2)
Mountain West
Fox
Saturday, Dec. 6
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Conference
Where to Watch
Texas Tech Red Raiders (11–1)
BYU Cougars (11–1)
Big 12
ABC
Western Michigan Broncos (8–4)
Miami (OH) RedHawks (7–5)
MAC
ESPN
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Conference
Where to Watch
Alabama Crimson Tide (10–2)
Georgia Bulldogs (11–1)
SEC
ABC
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Conference
Where to Watch
Ohio State Buckeyes (12–0)
Indiana Hoosiers (12–0)
Big Ten
Fox
Virginia Cavaliers (10–2)
Duke Blue Devils (7–5)
ACC
ABC