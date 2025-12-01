SI

College Football Conference Championship Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football’s conference championship slate.

Mike Kadlick

Georgia and Alabama will face off in the SEC championship game.
Georgia and Alabama will face off in the SEC championship game. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There aren’t many things better than college football—and all of the games, storylines, and drama woven into this past weekend are the perfect example of why.

First and foremost, Lane Kiffin finally made the decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU. The move came with plenty of wackiness, a ruling from the Rebels to not let Kiffin continue to coach and instead promote Pete Golding as their new coach, and plenty more tarmac incidents with college football’s most interesting man.

Elsewhere, Texas upset Texas A&M behind another solid performance from Arch Manning, Ohio State took care of business over Michigan in The Game to complete an undefeated regular season, Auburn nearly knocked off Alabama in the Iron Bowl, and Oklahoma squeaked by LSU to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Speaking of the CFP, conference championship weekend is officially upon us! Nine conferences will host their title games across this coming Friday and Saturday, with the five highest-ranked champions securing an automatic bid in the 2025 Playoff.

Below is a full look at every matchup on tap this weekend—including dates, kickoff times, and where to watch each game:

College Football Conference Championship Schedule

College Football Playoff trophy
The five highest-ranked conference champions will qualify for the College Football Playoff. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Friday, Dec. 5

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Conference

Where to Watch

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8–4)

Kennesaw State Owls (9–3)

Conference USA

CBSSN

James Madison Dukes (11–1)

Troy Trojans (8–4)

Sun Belt

ESPN

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Conference

Where to Watch

Tulane Green Wave (10–2)

North Texas Mean Green (11–1)

American

ABC

Boise State Broncos (8–4)

UNLV Rebels (10–2)

Mountain West

Fox

Saturday, Dec. 6

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Conference

Where to Watch

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11–1)

BYU Cougars (11–1)

Big 12

ABC

Western Michigan Broncos (8–4)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7–5)

MAC

ESPN

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Conference

Where to Watch

Alabama Crimson Tide (10–2)

Georgia Bulldogs (11–1)

SEC

ABC

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Conference

Where to Watch

Ohio State Buckeyes (12–0)

Indiana Hoosiers (12–0)

Big Ten

Fox

Virginia Cavaliers (10–2)

Duke Blue Devils (7–5)

ACC

ABC

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

