The Five Wackiest Things That Went Down During Lane Kiffin’s Move From Ole Miss to LSU
Lane Kiffin is officially an LSU Tiger.
After what, at one point, seemed like it would be an endless saga, the 50-year-old who has become college football’s most talked-about figure in recent days released a statement on Sunday afternoon announcing that he’s accepted LSU’s head-coaching job. In turn, Kiffin will not be coaching the Ole Miss Rebels throughout the College Football Playoff, and Pete Goulding has been named the team's permanent head coach.
While in the end, the outcome was seemingly inevitable, it was quite the roller coaster to get here. Here’s a look at the five wackiest things that happened—in just the last few days—amid LSU’s courtship of Kiffin as their next coach.
Kiffin calls out Ole Miss reporter for comments about his commitment
Following the Rebels' win over Mississippi State on Friday afternoon, Kiffin took it upon himself to confront reporter Ben Garrett, who said during a recent podcast episode that you "can't turn a hoe into a housewife," referring to Kiffin's potential departure from Ole Miss.
Here’s a video of the kerfuffle:
Kiffin went on to say during his postgame press conference that he, “ain't got any respect for that.” Meanwhile, Garrett clarified that he wasn’t calling Kiffin a hoe, but rather using a “crude metaphor” to describe the coach’s handing of the last several weeks.
And this was only the beginning of an eventful weekend.
ESPN’s Marty Smith becomes the star of the drama during stakeout in Oxford
Marty Smith became the unlikely star of the Kiffin saga this weekend as he waited out the coach’s decision.
After being in Starkville to cover Ole Miss’s Egg Bowl win, the veteran ESPN reporter traveled to Oxford in an effort to relay the most up-to-date information on where Kiffin was at in his process.
It was expected that an announcement would come following Kiffin's meeting with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and chancellor Glenn Boyce on Saturday, but nothing was finalized until Sunday.
In turn, Smith wound up spending over 14 hours at the Rebels' facility and at one point texted Kiffin: “Will there be a resolution tonight? Please God in Heaven tell me yes.”
Memes ensued while Smith’s dedication proved paramount—earning him the first post-Ole Miss interview with Kiffin, which will air Sunday night on ESPN.
Audio from team meeting leaks despite phones being checked at the door
Prior to Ole Miss brass meeting with the Rebels on Sunday afternoon to inform them of Kiffin’s decision, it was reported by On3’s Pete Nakos that players were required to turn in their phones on the way in.
This didn’t stop someone from pulling off recording the gathering, however.
In a video posted by an Ole Miss fan account, @OM_Recruiting38, on X (formerly Twitter), leaked audio from the meeting can be heard of athletic director Keith Carter and chancellor Glenn Boyce addressing the team.
Check it out:
“I know it’s been some tough weeks, I get it,” Boyce can be overheard saying. “But you know what? You guys have played your way through it and shown your maturity. It’s been amazing what you’ve achieved, this is historic. This team will never ever be forgotten at this university.”
Ole Miss players seemingly turn on Kiffin, rally behind new coach Pete Golding
In the team meeting, Carter and Boyce announced that Golding would take over as the team’s permanent head coach—a decision that earned an applause from the Rebels team.
Additionally, several Ole Miss players left the meeting exuding plenty of confidence in their new man in charge. Center Brycen Sanders took to X (formerly Twitter) to quote a post of him telling reporters that the Rebels are “going to win the Natty,” while praising both Carter and Golding. Another added that “the only person getting on that plane with Kiffin is his brother,” implying the coach may not be taking as much of his staff to LSU as initially expected.
And finally...
Rebels add insult to injury, apparently leave Kiffin's clothes on the side of the road
In a recent post from—ironically—Ben Griffin on X (formerly Twitter), a photo can be seen showing what appeared to be a rack of Kiffin’s clothes left on the side of the road following his departure for LSU.
Check it out:
College football never fails. What a sport.