Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 14

Big Ten and SEC stack the field with projected ACC championship game winner Virginia getting at-large bid along with Group of 5 representative Tulane.

Pat Forde

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes completed an undefeated regular season and will face Indiana in the Big Ten championship game next weekend.
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes completed an undefeated regular season and will face Indiana in the Big Ten championship game next weekend. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If today were Selection Sunday—and it nearly is—here is how The Dash would arrange the College Football Playoff field.

College Football Playoff Projected Seeding After Week 14

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Oregon
  6. Mississippi
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Virginia
  12. Tulane 

On the Bubble

  • Miami
  • Vanderbilt
  • BYU
  • Texas

First Round 

  • No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon
  • No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Mississippi
  • No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Texas A&M
  • No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

Quarterfinals

  • Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Mississippi
  • Orange Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Texas A&M
  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

Published
Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

