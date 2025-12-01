Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 14
Big Ten and SEC stack the field with projected ACC championship game winner Virginia getting at-large bid along with Group of 5 representative Tulane.
If today were Selection Sunday—and it nearly is—here is how The Dash would arrange the College Football Playoff field.
College Football Playoff Projected Seeding After Week 14
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Mississippi
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Virginia
- Tulane
On the Bubble
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Texas
First Round
- No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon
- No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Mississippi
- No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Texas A&M
- No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma
Quarterfinals
- Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon
- Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Mississippi
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Texas A&M
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma
