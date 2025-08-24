Texas A&M Football Announces Date for Blackout Game
Night game, Kyle Field. The 12th Man has been tailgating all day, anticipating a top-25 matchup between Texas A&M and the LSU Tigers. The Aggies have been teasing their new blackout uniforms all week.
The new uniforms were met with thunderous applause from students, fans, players and media members alike. On top of the slick black uniforms, the Aggies were able to steal a win from the Tigers on the back of an elite rushing performance out of quarterback Marcel Reed.
On Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies announced they would be hosting a “blackout” game on Oct. 4 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Why Mississippi State?
Following up on the high-stakes LSU blackout game with one against Mississippi State leaves much to be desired. Many fans may be wondering why the Aggies would not hold it for a more impressive home bout, against a more impressive opponent.
There is a reason for the way it has been scheduled. Since the SEC and ESPN came to an agreement for the conference’s exclusive broadcasting rights, the conference began announcing time windows for matchups to give the network a heads-up for planning. As of right now, the only guaranteed home night game that the Aggies have is against Mississippi State.
While the Florida game and the South Carolina game are both home games listed as “TBD” in the time slot, the contest against the Gators is considered an afternoon flex kickoff, meaning the network or league can move the game anywhere from the early afternoon time slot to the late slot. The South Carolina game is in the same situation, just with the morning slot.
While the Aggies have not announced they will be wearing their black uniforms, it would be shocking for them not to rock what may arguably be their best kit.
The uniform features a black jersey with glossy black embossed SEC and Adidas logos on the chest. The chest features “Texas A&M” in white stitching. The numbers are bright white with a silver lining, creating an all-around sleek look.
While the jerseys are pretty sick, the best part is definitely the jet black helmet, with a script “Aggies” logo in bright white on the side.
While the athletic department has announced the time of the game and the date, additional details surrounding the event will be revealed the week of the game. Fans are also encouraged to wear black.