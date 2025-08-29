Texas A&M Coach Tony Jerod-Eddie Provides Key Insight on Aggies' Defensive Line
Be the best version of you. That is one primary lesson that Tony Jerod-Eddie preaches every day to promote player and life development.
As a former Texas A&M and NFL defensive lineman, his football journey has helped shape the atmosphere within the locker room and produce leaders of men.
“I love using analogies, and I try to use prior experiences to empower and educate my players,” Jerod-Eddie said. “There’s so many parallels between sport, in particular, football, and life. As a football coach, I’m also trying to give life lessons and not only build good football players. Good defensive lineman. But also, good young men. Good future husbands. Good future fathers. I try to always use past experiences to give game to the kids.”
That embodies the spirit that an Aggie embodies in Aggieland, whether on or off the field, and displays Jerod-Eddie’s dedication and commitment to his players.
Three A&M defensive linemen got selected in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, including Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Turner under the direction of Jerod-Eddie. While required to focus on what is ahead, not what is behind, he remembered that he is blessed, and it is still a surreal moment to be in his position today.
“If somebody would have said this is where I would be after I was done playing football, then I’d told you be a liar,” Jerod-Eddie said. “It’s surreal, and I am blessed.”
Great Group Of Guys
Significant questions were raised in the offseason about the potential of the defense after losing numerous playmakers who were well-built and coached on the line of scrimmage. However, there was no confidence lost from the four-year Aggie Letterman.
“We have a great group of guys,” Jerod-Eddie said. “Albert Regis was a force. To me, he’s one of the most underrated players in the country. His game models after a pro.”
According to Jerod-Eddie, another star overlooked is DJ Hicks, a five-star recruit from Katy, Texas.
"A year better DJ Hicks – people forget that when he came here, he was behind McKinnley Jackson, Shemar Turner, Walter Nolen,” Jerod-Eddie said. That’s a hell of a group of guys to come in. He got better and better as the year went on last year. I think people will be happy with the product DJ puts on.”
Game 1 expectations
Entering Week 1 at Kyle Field, where there is a significant home-field advantage, the coaching staff knows that the Aggies are a championship-caliber team and must work week by week to reach their ultimate goals. However, with only a small sample size on Saturday, the recipe remains the same.
“I just want to see championship execution,” Jerod-Eddie said. “The formula doesn’t change for Texas A&M. We believe in one formula. How to win. It’s posted on our walls. It’s what we preach to them as coaches.”
Winning is the first step for this A&M program, with UTSA making the three-hour in-state trip to College Station with eyes on pulling off a major upset. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.