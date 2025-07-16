Texas A&M Cornerback To Host Football Camp in Hometown
Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III didn't waste any time making an impact on the Maroon and White defense in his first season in College Station.
A transfer from Kansas State, the junior defensive back showed that he wasn't nicknamed "The Blanket" for just any reason, even sending out an actual throw blanket to Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease ahead of the Aggies' game against the Tigers, which resulted in a 41-10 manhandling by the Aggies at Kyle Field.
And now, Lee is looking to train the next generation of football talent in his nativeland of Missouri.
Lee III Hosting Free Football Camp for Kids Ages 6-14
Wednesday morning, Lee announced via X that he would be hosting a free football camp on Saturday, July 26th at his alma mater, Kirkwood High School, in Kirkwood, MO, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
The camp is open to any kids aged 6-14 and are limited to the first 100 kids that register.
Lee and the coaches at Kirkwood High, per the invitation on FEVO, are expected to train the kids on skill drills and fundamentals, scrimmages and game scenarios, give tips on athleticism, teamwork, and sportsmanship, and also offer mentorship from the community.
Lee also ensures that the no-contact camp will be beneficial to any football player, whether it's their first time on the gridiron or they're a seasoned vet of the game, providing hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment, and is open to both boys and girls.
Lee will line up for his second season with the Aggies after recording 42 total tackles last year, forcing a fumble, and also picking off two passes, returning one 93 yards for a touchdown in the team's regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns, which also would serve as the team's scoring for the game.
Lee's other interception on the season would come during A&M's 52-10 blowout over McNeese State, returning the pick for just four yards.
The biggest game for the former Wildcat in 2024, tackling-wise, came in the season opener against Notre Dame, recording eight solo tackles and nine total as the Aggies fell 23-13 against the Fighting Irish.
Lee will look to make his third year on a college field a memorable one as he and the rest of the Aggie defense open up their 2025 campaign against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on August 30.