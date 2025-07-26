Texas A&M Four-Star Linebacker Doubles Down on Recruiting Decision
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and his staff have hit the class of 2026 recruiting effort hard, and their efforts are paying off.
Texas A&M has accumulated one of the top classes in the nation and still has a solid shot at the No. 1 overall class. Over recent years, the Aggies have fielded an impressive linebacker corps featuring players like Taurean York, Edgerrin Cooper, Solomon DeShields and Buddy Johnson.
The Aggies may have found their next star defensive signal caller in 2026 four-star linebacker DaQuives Beck, who recently doubled down on his commitment to Texas A&M in a message shared to his personal X account.
Beck’s Message
The linebacker out of Carthage, Texas announced his commitment to Texas A&M on July 1 and announced he was shutting down his recruitiment on July 2.
“It is a nice environment to be in,” Beck told On3’s Chad Simmons in February. ”Since coach Elko got there, I have seen a big difference in the program. I like coach Elko, coach [Jay] Bateman and coach [Taylor] Trooper a lot. They have shown me that they really want me there.”
In his recent message, Beck reiterated his sentiments about the coaching staff and the program.
“I am choosing the right program that best fits my playing style,” Beck wrote. “I have authentic and genuine relationships with coach Elko, coach Trooper, coach Bateman, and the rest of the staff.”
In his junior season, Beck recorded 102 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 31 pressures, 16 quarterback hits, and two defensive TDs. Beck led Carthage to the Texas 4A D-II state championship, where he earned Defensive MVP after an impressive performance which included 10 tackles and a sack.
Before Beck committed to Texas A&M, his final three consisted of the Aggies, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
“I am 100% COMMITTED to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University,” Beck wrote. “Excited and looking forward to helping build a championship team in College Station!”
Beck is a major part of the Aggies’ third-ranked 2026 recruiting class, a defense-heavy bunch with several elite linebackers that Elko will love to have at his disposal once they get on campus. The Fightin’ Farmers are yet to be done with their 2026 class, awaiting a decision from five-star edge Anthony “Tank” Jones.
The Aggies are set to begin their quest for a 2025 national title on Aug. 30, when the UTSA Roadrunners make the short trip to Kyle Field.