Texas A&M in Top 5 for Elite Class of 2028 QB Target

The 2028 recruiting class has officially begun for the Texas A&M Aggies. After landing four-star edge rusher Chance Archangel from New Iberia, La., the maroon and white are pursuing other big names in the rising junior class.

Texas A&M has prioritized maintaining a steady stream of young quarterback talent. The Aggies are trying to land an early commitment from a signal caller in the Class of 2028, and one target has included A&M in their top five with a commitment announcement scheduled later this month.

Texas A&M QB Target Neimann Lawrence Sets Commitment Date

Ransom Everglades quarterback Neimann Lawrence walks into Ohio Stadium for an Ohio State game against Western Michigan. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Neimann Lawrence is a four-star quarterback from Florida and one of the top passers in the Class of 2028. According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Lawrence is down to five schools as he prepares his commitment on June 25.

The 6-foot quarterback from Miami is between his hometown Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies. Rivals currently ranks Lawrence as the No. 6 quarterback in his class.

Lawrence has a big season ahead after transferring to American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla., a private school that has won consecutive FHSAA Class 5A state championships. He replaces quarterback Dia Bell, who joins Texas as a member of the 2026 recruiting class.

During his sophomore season with Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Lawrence led the Bulls to an appearance in the 3A state title game, ending the season 13–1 with a loss to Raines. He was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American with 2,603 passing yards and 39 touchdowns in only nine starts.

The young quarterback could potentially follow in Bell’s footsteps. Texas and Notre Dame are expected to be among the favorites to land Lawrence’s commitment. If the Aggies miss out on the action, they have a pivot ready for the Class of 2028.

What Are the Aggies’ Plans at QB in 2028?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart attempts a pass in the first half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Quarterback Marcel Reed enters his redshirt junior season in 2026, giving the Aggies at most two seasons with their star, barring injury. The Aggies are ready for life after Reed and have remained aggressive at the position.

Brady Hart will be a redshirt freshman, along with Eli Morcos. Both were part of the 2025 recruiting class, and Hart is expected to be the Aggies’ QB2 in 2026. Meanwhile, Helaman Casuga will likely take a redshirt season after joining A&M as a four-star recruit from Utah.

While the Aggies do not yet have a quarterback committed in the 2028 cycle, the lauded 2027 class includes four-star Jayce Johnson from Valdosta, Ga. The Aggies are red hot for another 2028 signal caller, Donald Tabron II from Michigan.

One Rivals analyst predicted the Aggies would land Tabron. He has a 23–1 record as a starter, with 4,502 passing yards and 52 passing touchdowns for Cass Technical High School in Detroit. Tabron is currently ranked No. 3 at his position by Rivals.

Securing a four-star quarterback with state-championship experience, whether it's Tabron or Lawrence, would be a great way for Texas A&M to start the 2028 cycle.

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