Texas A&M Could Kick Off 2028 Recruiting Class With a Bang

It is a long time until the 2028 recruiting class starts to take shape. According to Rivals, only two of the top 50 recruits are currently committed as their sophomore years end and their junior seasons approach.

Making any predictions about where members of the Class of 2028 are is tricky. The athletes are still so young, and so much could change between now and December of 2027 — both for the players and the programs.

Regardless, Texas A&M is positioning itself to land its first recruit of the class. One Rivals recruiting analyst expects the Aggies to land a commitment from a four-star recruit at one of the most important positions.

Texas A&M Aggies in on 4-Star Michigan QB

Donald Tabron II, a quarterback at Cass Technical High School, throws a football during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals Midwest football recruiting analyst Allen Trieu made a big call on May 21. He made an expert prediction for Texas A&M to earn a commitment from four-star Michigan quarterback Donald Tabron II.

Tabron attends Cass Technical High School in Detroit, a program that has had recent success in MHSAA Division I. The Technicians won state titles in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2024. Tabron led the 2024 squad as a freshman.

Through two seasons, Tabron’s stats are impressive. He has a 23–1 record as a starter, with 4,502 passing yards and 52 passing touchdowns, according to a post he made on X. He has also reached the state championship in consecutive seasons.

Rivals currently lists Tabron as a four-star recruit. He is the No. 3 quarterback in his class and ranked 38th overall. According to a post on X, he has 38 offers despite being just a rising junior.

Sophomore Season Stats:

2025 Record 13-1

2,819 Passing Yards

35 Passing TDs

2025 MHSAA D1 State Finalist



High School Stats through Sophomore Season:

23-1 as a Starter

4502 Passing Yards

52 Passing TDs

2024 D1 State Champ

2025 D1 State Finalsthttps://t.co/aXl5VXo2RK #hudl — Donald Tabron II (@donaldtabronII) January 20, 2026

At 6’3”, Tabron has an intriguing size for a young athlete. He has a slim frame, but he is a natural thrower who shows touch with the ball and has had immediate success as a starter. With two more seasons of high school football remaining to develop, Tabron has a ceiling he has not yet reached.

What Is Texas A&M’s Succession Plan After Marcel Reed?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart attempts a pass in the first half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Tabron’s timeline is so far away that it is difficult to predict where Texas A&M could be by 2028. Two seasons ago, the Aggies thought their future was with Class of 2022 five-star quarterback Conner Weigman, but Marcel Reed stole the QB1 job and has not looked back since then.

Reed is entering his redshirt junior season, meaning that he could remain with Texas A&M for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. If he plays at a high level and prepares for the 2027 NFL draft, the Aggies have plenty of options for the 2027 season.

Texas A&M has not landed a five-star quarterback since Weigman, but they have regularly invested in the position. Every season since then, the Aggies have added a four-star quarterback to keep the pipeline steady. They have valued redshirting their freshman quarterback to have them ready for the future.

In 2023, the Aggies brought in Reed, who went on to supplant Weigman as the team’s QB1. In 2024, it was Miles O’Neill, who transferred to North Carolina after spending 2025 as Reed’s backup. Brady Hart was the quarterback addition in the Class of 2025, and Helaman Casuga chose Texas A&M over teams like BYU and Oregon.

Hart enters the 2026 season as the QB2, giving him an early edge as the starter in 2027 if Reed leaves. However, there will likely be a real competition between him and Casuga. Class of 2027 commit Jayce Johnson could also be in the mix, but it seems more likely that A&M would redshirt his freshman season.

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