Texas A&M Players Named to Dave Campbell’s All-Texas College Football Team
In Texas, there is not much that is more important than barbecue. At the top of the short list is football, at all levels.
With 13 FBS programs in the Lone Star State, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Mike Craven assembled a team of the best college football players in the state.
The Texas Longhorns came away with the most selections, followed closely by Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Here are the Aggies who were named to the team:
Texas A&M’s First-Team Selections
Le’Veon Moss, running back
Moss looked like one of the best backs in the SEC last season before suffering a season-ending injury. He recorded 765 yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 6.3 yards per carry. He earned All-SEC Second Team honors and was named offensive team MVP by the Aggies.
Trey Zuhn III, tackle and Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, guard
Zuhn has been a cornerstone of the Aggies’ offensive line his entire career at A&M. For his 2024 performance, Zuhn won the Offensive Trenches Award at the team's annual banquet. Zuhn could have gone to the NFL after last season, but instead opted to return to Aggieland for his senior season.
Reed-Adams was one of the best guards in college football last season and is expected to have a first-round grade in the 2026 NFL Draft. The duo led the way for an Aggie run game that ranked 26th in the nation and second in the SEC with 195.5 yards per game.
Randy Bond, kicker
Last season, Bond had the best season of his career. He went 20-for-24 on field goals and had none blocked. As the kickoff specialist, he allowed only four touchbacks and none of his boots landed out of bounds. Bond’s performance made him a Lou Groza Award semifinalist.
Albert Regis, defensive tackle
Regis was the lone starter to not declare for the NFL Draft last season. He recorded 36 tackles, a half-sack and three tackles for loss. He brings the most experience back to the Aggies’ defensive line heading into next season. Regis earned the defensive trenches award at the team’s annual banquet.
Will Lee III, cornerback
Lee was everything Aggies fans could have ever wanted last season. He ranked fifth in the SEC with 10 pass breakups on the season, and was top-five on the team with 42 total tackles. His 93-yard pick six against Texas kept the Aggies in the contest. With a year of SEC play under his belt, he should be a force to be reckoned with next season.
Taurean York, utility
While York is listed as a linebacker on the Aggies, roster, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football recognizes his ability to play all over the field. York returns for his second-consecutive season as a captain. Last year, he tallied 82 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception. York is on track to be a first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Texas A&M‘s Second-Team Selections
KC Concepcion, wide receiver
Concepcion was a major addition for the Aggies through the transfer portal. At NC State, he recorded 460 yards and six touchdowns. Although 2024 was an off-year for Concepcion, a change of scenery, clear WR1 position and hungry, young quarterback should push him back on track. He had a phenomenal freshman season and hopes to bring it back with the Aggies.
Cashius Howell, defensive end
Howell flew under the radar last season. Anytime three NFL players are starters, whoever plays on the second line is bound to be overlooked. He had a sneaky-productive season last year, and recorded 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Howell also recorded an interception, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble. Now in a starter role, expect Howell’s production to skyrocket.