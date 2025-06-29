Texas A&M Football 2025 Position Preview: Wide Receivers
If there was ever a position in the Texas A&M Aggies football scheme that underwent the biggest change over the offseason, it was without a doubt the wide receivers.
Players such as Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad III were taken in the NFL Draft, and Noah Thomas, A&M's leading receiver from last year, shocked College Station by announcing a transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs, forcing offensive coordinator Collin Klein to assign a new red zone go-to at receiver.
However, thanks to the masterful offseason of transfer work and recruiting by Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaches, those holes at wideout were easily filled, especially in terms of speed.
A New and Improved Texas A&M Receiving Corps
Mario Craver
One of the first transfers the coaches landed in the 2024 offseason was Mississippi State receiver Mario Craver, who recorded 17 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns last season, including five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 34-24 loss to the Aggies in mid-October.
Though the receiver has found himself in a little bit of a dilemma with the College Station law already, his presence on the gridiron is a surefire positive for the A&M offense.
KC Concepcion
Just under two weeks after Craver announced his transfer to Aggieland, N.C. State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion confirmed that he, too, would be trading in his red and black jersey for a maroon and white one instead.
Concepcion is fresh off a sophomore season that saw him record 53 receptions for 460 yards and six touchdowns, a steep decline from the 71 catches, 839 yards, and 10 touchdowns he notched in 2023.
Terry Bussey
At this point in time last year, nobody really knew what Mike Elko was going to do with Terry Bussey, a jack-of-all-trades style of freshman out of Timpson, TX.
In the 2024 season, Bussey saw himself play as more of a receiver, catching 17 passes for 216 yards, and adding 102 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Assuming Elko and gang don't have any tricks up their sleeve for the year, we can expect a similar role from Bussey in 2025.
Ashton Bethel-Roman
Ashton Bethel-Roman is another of the few returning wide receivers to College Station, recording only four catches for 44 yards and a single touchdown, which came in the penultimate home game of the year against New Mexico State, where quarterback Miles O'Neill connected with Bethel-Roman late in the blowout for the first collegiate touchdown for both men.