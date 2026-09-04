Texas A&M Players Who Could Earn Bigger Roles Against Missouri State

The Texas A&M Aggies’ bout with the Missouri State Bears on Saturday afternoon isn’t the most enticing matchup on paper. Texas A&M is favored by more than five touchdowns, and while that doesn’t mean the game won’t be competitive — UMass just took down Rutgers after failing to win a single game for over a year, so anything is possible — it’s more likely than not that the Aggies will leave Kyle Field 1-0.

With that foregone conclusion out of the way, the question then becomes what exists that the team can take away from a contest like this. Because if it’s not a resume builder, then what is it? Well, it’s an opportunity for some players who don’t usually get a chance to step on the gridiron to show their worth in a game setting, perhaps paving the way for more chances down the line.

Here are a few players who could take advantage of that opportunity on Saturday.

Terry Bussey Has a Chance to Cement His Role

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry Bussey feels like the easiest inclusion on this list. Texas A&M’s inaugural depth chart listed him alongside Ashton Bethel-Roman for one of the top spots in the receiver rotation, and a lot is expected of the junior from East Texas. He had an exceptional fall camp, with reports raving about his highlight-play ability, though what his exact role will be is up in the air.

The best way to cement that spot would be to stand out against Missouri State. And while that won’t prove too much — it’s just Missouri State, after all — it will at least show a proof of concept.

Bryce Perry-Wright Could Make an Early Impression

If you want to find a player further down the depth chart who might be able to get some reps in what should be a comfortable performance for the Aggies, defensive end Bryce Perry-Wright fits the bill.

A four-star prospect out of Buford, Georgia, Perry-Wright is third on the depth chart behind two experienced players in T.J. Searcy and Anto Saka. But depending on how this game goes, Perry-Wright could find himself in the lineup, giving him the chance to show why he was such a highly rated recruit. If he truly catches the eye, then perhaps a larger role could be his somewhere down the road.

Texas A&M’s Tight Ends Have Plenty to Play For

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Micah Riley (84) scores a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The tight end room is the place where playing time seems to be most up for grabs. Micah Riley, Richie Anderson III, Houston Thomas and Kiotti Armstrong might all find time on the field on Saturday, which makes for a fascinating subplot throughout the afternoon. With all four listed as possibilities atop the depth chart, there might not be a better opportunity for one of them to separate himself from the pack and begin establishing a more consistent role in the offense.

That’s ultimately what a game like this can provide for Texas A&M. The Aggies would obviously prefer to take care of business without much drama, but if they do, the final score won’t be the only thing worth watching.