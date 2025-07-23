Texas A&M President Releases Medical Statement on Mascot Reveille X
At every Texas A&M football game and just about any major campus event that is held in College Station, you are almost certain to find Texas A&M's official mascot, Reveille X, either lying down and taking in the atmosphere or patrolling around the A&M campus on her "Rev Force One" golf cart.
Reveille is an American Rough Coat Collie also known as the "First Lady of Aggieland," and is the highest-ranking member of the A&M Corps of Cadets, making her first appearance on the campus back in January 1931.
However, the student body did receive some slightly startling news on the beloved mascot Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of Texas A&M President General Mark Welsh III.
Reveille X Is Recovering After Successful Eye Removal Surgery
In the president's official statement to the Aggie body, he announced that the canine had been experiencing "discomfort and cloudiness in her right eye," which ultimately resulted in her being diagnosed with glaucoma, an eye condition that damages one's optic nerve.
President Welsh would go on to say that "Miss Rev" underwent surgery earlier in the morning to relieve her discomfort, and in the procedure, out of caution for the mascot, the operating team made the decision to remove the eye completely after discovering abnormal tissue in the area.
Fortunately, the surgery ended up being a success, and after some rest and recuperation, the Aggie mascot should be back to her role in no time.
Here is President Welsh's official statement, released through the official Texas A&M website.
"I need to update the Aggie Family on our beloved mascot and First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille X. Under the watchful eye of her Mascot Corporals, it came to our attention that Miss Rev has been experiencing some discomfort and cloudiness in her right eye. Sadly, the issue has progressed and during a recent check-up, she was diagnosed with glaucoma. At the recommendation of our world-class veterinarians at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, Miss Rev underwent surgery earlier today to relieve any discomfort. During surgery, the veterinary team discovered signs of abnormal tissue, and out of an abundance of caution, removed her eye. The tissue was sent to an ocular pathologist for evaluation, which is standard practice."
"I’m grateful to report that Miss Rev has come through the surgery successfully, has been discharged and is resting comfortably. Our priority is her health and well-being, and we are blessed to have access to the remarkably talented and caring Texas A&M veterinary team who will continue to monitor Miss Rev on her road to recovery. She will take a brief hiatus from engagements as she fully recovers. According to her veterinary team, we can expect Miss Rev to be back to enjoying all her favorite activities, cruising on Rev Force One, attending classes, cheering on the Aggies and keeping our campus squirrels in line, this fall."