Texas A&M Receiver Earns Midseason All-American Honors
Midway through the 2025 college football season, the All-American honors continue rolling for the Texas A&M players.
The next Aggie to garner midseason All-American honors is none other than speedy receiver Mario Craver.
The Mississippi State transfer leads the SEC and ranks top three nationally in receiving yards.
Mario Craver Season Thus Far
Craver has hauled in 32 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. He’s averaging 19.8 yards per catch, which is the highest in the nation for anyone with at least 30 catches. Craver also tops the SEC with 11 catches of at least 20 yards.
Here’s a few other feats he’s accomplished thus far:
- First A&M receiver with three straight 100-yard games since Ryan Swope in 2012.
- First Aggie with a 200-yard receiving game against a ranked opponent since Mike Evans in 2013.
- His 173 first-half yards against Notre Dame were more than any Aggie receiver has posted in an entire game since Christian Kirk’s 189 against Wake Forest in 2017.
- Leads all SEC receivers with 634 yards.
- Leads the SEC with 105.7 receiving yards per game.
He is coming off a two catch 77 yard performance featuring a 67 yard reception on the first offensive play against Florida.
His 90.9 PFF grade ranks second among all FBS receivers. The Birmingham, Alabama native made an instant impact, opening his Aggie career with three consecutive 100-yard games. His 207-yard performance and 8-yard touchdown at then-No. 8 Notre Dame remain the best single-game marks against a top-25 opponent this season, per PFF.
To put Craver’s dominant season into perspective, he has already surpassed last year’s team leader Noah Thomas (574 yards). He’s done it in seven fewer games.
Chasing History
At his current pace, the sophomore is projected to finish the regular season with 64 catches, 1,268 yards, and eight touchdowns, numbers that would place him second all-time in A&M history behind Mike Evans’ legendary 1,394-yard season in 2013.
Craver has been quieter than usual the past two weeks. However, he faces an atrocious Arkansas secondary next and if he is able to catch fire like he did at the beginning of the season, he could put up all-time numbers by January.
Don’t forget that the Aggies are in contention to make the playoffs, meaning that Craver would have extra games to cement his name in the A&M record books.