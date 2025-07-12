Texas A&M RB Drops Hype Video in Return From Injury
It has been almost two years since we saw Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens at full strength.
He suffered a season-ending Lisfranc fracture early in fall camp during the first scrimmage causing him to miss the first qq games of the 2024 season. The news was devastating for Owens.
"It really hurt, because I felt like I was having a good fall camp," Owens said. "I was going to have a big sophomore year. It hurt, but things happened in football. I just had to get through it and get to work immediately so I could get back as fast as I could."
He’s Baaaackkkk
Owens came to Aggieland as a five star prospect and the No. 2 ranked running back in the nation.
Yesterday, he took to X to drop a hype video, a loud and clear message that he’s back and ready to remind everyone why he was once one of the most coveted players in the country.
And if nothing else, Texas A&M fans should be fired up to finally see Owens back in action.
A diamond of the Aggies’ 2023 class, which finished No. 10 nationally, Owens chose College Station over heavy recruiting pressure from Texas and Oklahoma.
The El Campo, TX native made the most of his freshman year, flashing elite potential in limited opportunities. In 13 games played, Owens accumulated 103 carries for 385 yards and three touchdowns. His best outing came in Week 11 against Abilene Christian where he ran for 106 yards on 18 carries and one score.
Heading into 2024, Owens was expected to share the load with fellow back Le’Veon Moss, though all signs pointed to Owens taking over as RB1.
Then the injury happened. And just like that, the plans were put on hold.
While he returned in a limited role in the SEC closer against Texas and the Las Vegas Bowl versus USC, all eyes are now on how Owens performs in a full junior campaign.
Moss is still expected to enter the season as the lead back after posting 765 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in nine starts before his own injury in Week 9 at South Carolina.
Still, with the amount of elite talent that Owens possesses, he is expected to get his fair share of drives and look to combine with fellow back Moss and Amari Daniels to create nightmare matchups for opposing defensive coordinators.