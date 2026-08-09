Texas A&M Aggies' Secondary Looking to Make Bold Proclamation Come True

It’s safe to say the Texas A&M secondary has come a long way since that night in Las Vegas when Mike Elko sat at the podium and expressed his frustration with the Aggies’ inability to stop the forward pass.

That impassioned show of anger on a night that ended Elko’s first season in College Station was the breeding ground for what is now potentially the best secondary he’s had since arriving at Texas A&M.

It’s not just Elko who believes he’s built his best secondary yet. His players are also starting to buy into that narrative, as senior cornerback Julian Humphrey explained Saturday.

“They all say, ‘We believe that we can be the best DB group in the country,’ and we have the people,” Humphrey said. “We had a lot of people that transferred in, a lot of people that have stepped up and even young guys.”

While it is only a couple of days into fall camp, that self-belief is becoming a motivating factor for the Aggies as they go through practice.

“Now we’re working hard so that we can actually be that best group in the country and show it on the field,” Humphrey said.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Striving to Be The Best

Before practice even kicked off for Texas A&M, Elko spoke glowingly about his secondary during SEC Media Days down in Tampa, Florida.

"This is the best secondary I've had in seven years at Texas A&M," he said.

A high bar set by the head coach himself, fresh off a season Texas A&M allowed 176.6 yards per game passing, 16th best in the nation. Yet, with all the experience Texas A&M possesses on the backend, it doesn’t appear to just be empty talk.

Cornerback Dezz Ricks, safeties Dalton Brooks, Marcus Ratcliffe, and newly turned nickel Bryce Anderson all represent experienced returning players on the backend.

Ricks’ return in particular stood out as one of the bigger wins for the Aggies this offseason, as the NFL Draft was a real opportunity for the former five-star prospect.

Yet, even while they bring back so many experienced players, all with starting experience, they reinforced it even further via the transfer portal. Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson II started in 13 games over three seasons in Knoxville, playing in 26 games total versus SEC competition.

Meanwhile, Tawfiq Byard made 18 starts in 26 appearances over the first three years of his college career at South Florida and Colorado.

Both now find themselves in the mix of competition at their respective positions. Gibson is battling former Georgia transfer Julian Humphrey for the starting spot opposite Ricks. Byard, meanwhile, is fighting for snaps alongside two returning seniors in Ratcliffe and Brooks at safety.

On paper, this secondary has all it needs to be one of the best in the nation. They did last year, even as they only forced one interception as a secondary.

The only question now becomes how will it hold up against a challenging nine-game SEC schedule.

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