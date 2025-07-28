Texas A&M Star Earns Madden 26 ‘99 Club’ Nod
Former Texas A&M standout edge rusher Myles Garrett has terrorized quarterbacks around the NFL since joining the Cleveland Browns.
The 6’4”, 272-pound monster has accumulated an impressive amount of awards and honors: NFL Defensive Player of the Year, four First-Team and two Second-Team All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowl appearances. After his largest honor, it seems like the only thing he has yet to attain in his Hall of Fame-caliber career is the ever-illustrious Super Bowl ring.
In the latest edition of EA’s flagship pro football video game, “Madden NFL 26”, Garrett is part of the “99 Club,” an elite group of the best players in the game.
Myles Garrett’s Road to 99
Starting during his time at Texas A&M, Garrett was a force to be reckoned with and a nightmare for opposing offensive lines. In his freshman season, he recorded 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 53 tackles, and nine quarterback hurries. As a sophomore, he put up 12.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and 59 tackles. Garrett’s junior campaign saw him take a step back, but the Cleveland Browns had already seen enough to convince them to take him with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
It did not take long for Garrett to acclimate to the professional level and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team and found his way to the Pro Bowl by his second year and continued to get better each season.
In 2022, Garrett was named the first Cleveland Browns player to ever receive a 99-overall rating in Madden. He retained the status in 2023 before falling to a 98 rating in 2024 and 2025. The 99-Club is an exclusive group, ranging from two players to around six or seven each year the game comes out. This year, Garrett is joined by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Players who earn the honor are also given a gift box courtesy of EA. They have received anywhere from golden “99 club” cleats and golden video game controllers to gold “99 club” chains.
Madden NFL 26 is set to release on August 14, with seven-day early access given to those who order the Deluxe Edition. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.